Tweedy grad awarded scholarship

Madeline Lauener will work toward her master’s at UBC

Madeline Lauener stands with her family after celebrating her graduation from SFU. (Photo: Submitted)

A former Lord Tweedsmuir student has won a new graduate scholarship

Madeline Lauener, a 2016 Tweedy grad, was awarded one of three inaugural graduate scholarships from the Cmolik Foundation.

Lauener graduated from SFU in 2020 and is now registered at UBC to study for her master’s degree in the field of pediatric oncology and immunology before heading to medical school.

“This research is very close to my heart,” Lauener, a childhood cancer survivor, said. “I have a strong passion to complete my master’s degree and thesis, and add to the existing literature, knowledge, and treatments for childhood cancer patients.”

Lauener added, “I am healthy and cured of my cancer because of the doctors and scientists who came before me, creating lifesaving cancer treatments. I feel enthusiastic to spend my academic training and career contributing to the same cause that saved my life.”

The Cmolik Foundation’s Kirsten Evanish said the graduate studies scholarship program is brand-new and was initiated in an effort to help students who had already received a Cmolik undergrad scholarship to continue on with their studies.

“We want to be part of ensuring they accomplish their goals.”

There were three winners of the inaugural graduate scholarship award: Lauener, Tanis Orsetti—also from Surrey, and Mission’s Alexandra McSween.

“Both Lauener and Orsetti are pursuing medical degrees with a focus on cancer research and have each been awarded $15,000 to further their studies,” the release noted. McSween was awarded “$30,000 to pursue studies in the field of artificial intelligence and medical research.”

The Cmolik Foundation was founded in 2008 and awards about 10 annual undergrad scholarships to B.C. students who have experienced adversity in their lives.

For more information visit: thecmolikfoundation.com.



