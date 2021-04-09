Madeline Lauener stands with her family after celebrating her graduation from SFU. (Photo: Submitted)

Madeline Lauener stands with her family after celebrating her graduation from SFU. (Photo: Submitted)

Tweedy grad awarded scholarship

Madeline Lauener will work toward her master’s at UBC

A former Lord Tweedsmuir student has won a new graduate scholarship

Madeline Lauener, a 2016 Tweedy grad, was awarded one of three inaugural graduate scholarships from the Cmolik Foundation.

Lauener graduated from SFU in 2020 and is now registered at UBC to study for her master’s degree in the field of pediatric oncology and immunology before heading to medical school.

“This research is very close to my heart,” Lauener, a childhood cancer survivor, said. “I have a strong passion to complete my master’s degree and thesis, and add to the existing literature, knowledge, and treatments for childhood cancer patients.”

SEE ALSO: Surrey student wins $40K Cmolik scholarship

Lauener added, “I am healthy and cured of my cancer because of the doctors and scientists who came before me, creating lifesaving cancer treatments. I feel enthusiastic to spend my academic training and career contributing to the same cause that saved my life.”

The Cmolik Foundation’s Kirsten Evanish said the graduate studies scholarship program is brand-new and was initiated in an effort to help students who had already received a Cmolik undergrad scholarship to continue on with their studies.

“We want to be part of ensuring they accomplish their goals.”

There were three winners of the inaugural graduate scholarship award: Lauener, Tanis Orsetti—also from Surrey, and Mission’s Alexandra McSween.

SEE ALSO: Football fills family void

“Both Lauener and Orsetti are pursuing medical degrees with a focus on cancer research and have each been awarded $15,000 to further their studies,” the release noted. McSween was awarded “$30,000 to pursue studies in the field of artificial intelligence and medical research.”

The Cmolik Foundation was founded in 2008 and awards about 10 annual undergrad scholarships to B.C. students who have experienced adversity in their lives.

For more information visit: thecmolikfoundation.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleLord Tweedsmuir SecondaryScholarshipsstudents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youths confront man seen masturbating while walking his dog in Surrey

Just Posted

Madeline Lauener stands with her family after celebrating her graduation from SFU. (Photo: Submitted)
Tweedy grad awarded scholarship

Madeline Lauener will work toward her master’s at UBC

At the scene of Newton shooting, where an innocent woman was grazed by a bullet. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Gunman serving 22 months for Surrey drive-by where innocent woman was grazed by bullet

The shooting happened in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton, at 3:30 p.m. on July 9, 2017

Surrey-based band Sleepy Gonzales is featured in "The Longest Intermission," a new online concert series. (submitted photo)
VIDEO: ‘Longest Intermission’ concerts spotlight Surrey-rooted bands with nowhere else to play

Brass Camel and Sleepy Gonzales recorded at Ocean Park hall for virtual concerts on two May dates

(File photo)
Youths confront man seen masturbating while walking his dog in Surrey

Police say it happened Thursday (April 8) on walking path near 100 Avenue and Park Drive

IHIT investigators first appealed for help with their investigation into Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi's death shortly after her body was discovered in a burned-out SUV in August 2017. (File photo)
‘Resolution’ of case against mother, daughter charged in 2017 torched-SUV killing expected

Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found in a burned vehicle in South Surrey

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Cariboo teacher charged in child exploitation case

Charge laid against teacher at Peter Skene Ogden

Save-On-Foods confirmed 10 people at a pharmacy location in Burnaby were vaccinated Monday using doses that expired April 2. (Black Press files)
10 people injected with expired COVID-19 vaccine at Burnaby pharmacy

Save-On-Foods says it has taken steps to prevent it from happening again and contacted the affected customers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A server wears at a restaurant Sunday, July 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Liquor servers, caretakers boosted to B.C.’s $15.20/hour minimum wage

Previously, minimum wages for the 300,000 workers was $13.95 an hour, an amount previously called ‘discriminatory’

Rape culture puts the onus on survivors rather than perpetrators. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Darren Calabrese)
Explainer: What is rape culture and what does it look like in B.C.?

A rise in sexual assault allegations being made online prompts conversation

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks by video link to the annual Council of Forest Industries convention, April 8, 2021. (COFI video)
Horgan says B.C. logging licences to be bought back, redistributed

Premier ‘disappointed’ in big forest companies’ efforts

Graeme Macaloney, whisky maker and owner of MacMhaol-onfhaidh (Macaloney) Brewers & Distillers Ltd. in Saanich, is facing a court challenge as the Scotch Whisky Association and a Glasgow distillery oppose the company’s use of various terms they claim insinuate the spirits were made in Scotland. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. whisky-maker facing international lawsuit over alleged misleading branding

Victoria’s Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery denies allegations made by Scotland-based producers

The first cruise ship of the 2019 season – the Celebrity Eclipse – docks in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tourism spending in Canada dropped by almost 50 per cent in 2020

Tourism-related jobs dropped by almost 29 per cent

Most Read