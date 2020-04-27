Tree chopped in Cloverdale Athletic Park

A tree was chopped down in Cloverdale Athletic Park April 24. (Photo: Gord Hallam) A tree was chopped down in Cloverdale Athletic Park April 24. (Photo: Gord Hallam) A tree was chopped down in Cloverdale Athletic Park April 24. (Photo: Rob Murray)

Maybe boredom is starting to set in as Canada’s COVID-19 lockdown continues.

What else could explain why someone would cut down a tree in a city park, or topple tombstones in a cemetery?

On April 24, someone used an axe to chop down a tree in Cloverdale Athletic Park.

“Someone, on Friday night, cut down a large tree by the park picnic tables,” wrote Gord Hallam, in an email to Black Press Media. “They used an axe … I just can’t understand why?”

Rob Murray also sent in an email. “How senseless,” he remarked.

The tree was roughly 30-feet tall.

And sometime over the last week, grave markers were knocked over in Surrey Centre Cemetery. A total of seven, century-old tombstones were toppled by vandals.



