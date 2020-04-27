Tree chopped in Cloverdale Athletic Park

A tree was chopped down in Cloverdale Athletic Park April 24. (Photo: Gord Hallam)
A tree was chopped down in Cloverdale Athletic Park April 24. (Photo: Gord Hallam)
A tree was chopped down in Cloverdale Athletic Park April 24. (Photo: Rob Murray)

Maybe boredom is starting to set in as Canada’s COVID-19 lockdown continues.

What else could explain why someone would cut down a tree in a city park, or topple tombstones in a cemetery?

On April 24, someone used an axe to chop down a tree in Cloverdale Athletic Park.

“Someone, on Friday night, cut down a large tree by the park picnic tables,” wrote Gord Hallam, in an email to Black Press Media. “They used an axe … I just can’t understand why?”

Rob Murray also sent in an email. “How senseless,” he remarked.

The tree was roughly 30-feet tall.

And sometime over the last week, grave markers were knocked over in Surrey Centre Cemetery. A total of seven, century-old tombstones were toppled by vandals.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Hockey’s Wickenheiser calls for donations in Surrey at ‘Conquer COVID-19’ event
Next story
Gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Just Posted

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Pioneer headstones toppled in Cloverdale

Pandemic pushes Surrey writers’ conference online for 2020

Annual gathering welcomes close to 700 delegates to Guildford’s Sheraton hotel every fall

‘Beauty School Dropout’ session offers shampoo, set and social interaction

Peninsula Retirement Residence staff host spa day for seniors amid COVID-19 lockdown

Tree chopped in Cloverdale Athletic Park

30-foot tree cut down with axe

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Man who killed Abbotsford teen in 2005 loses bid to appeal conviction

Dustin Moir previously had two trials for the murder of Chelsey Acorn, 14, near Hope

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

Most Read