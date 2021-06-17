Gerry Vowles (left), Michael Cook, and Dave Sinclair were awarded “Dominion Command Presidential Citations” June 17 in Cloverdale. The rare awards were given out for “exemplary service to the Legion.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Gerry Vowles (left), Michael Cook, and Dave Sinclair were awarded “Dominion Command Presidential Citations” June 17 in Cloverdale. The rare awards were given out for “exemplary service to the Legion.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Three B.C. legionnaires awarded ‘Presidential Citations’

Ceremony took place in Cloverdale June 17

Three legionnaires were awarded a “Presidential Citation” June 17.

Michael Cook, Dave Sinclair, and Gerry Vowles received “Dominion Command Presidential Citations” from Val MacGregor, President, B.C./Yukon Command, at the Royal Canadian Legion’s head office in Cloverdale.

The new citation, just created last year, is awarded to “individuals who give such exemplary service to the Legion that existing awards are insufficient to recognize the achievement,” said MacGregor.

“These three dedicated B.C./Yukon Command past presidents stepped up during an incredibly challenging period,” she said. “As it turned out, the challenges were much greater than what had been anticipated and what started as a short-term commitment lasted two years.”

MacGregor handed out the hardware on behalf of the Dominion Command president Thomas Irvine (head of the Canadian Legion). Irvine couldn’t travel because of COVID restrictions.

“They did some extraordinary work for us here for a couple of years,” said MacGregor. “It was the Dominion president’s wish to thank them all formally with these citations.”

Cook said he was thankful for the recognition the award brings, not only for his work helping to get B.C./Yukon Command moving in the right direction again, but also for the work he’s done with veterans and the legion as a whole.

“We were very fortunate to be able to retain some good staff,” Cook said of his time helping while the B.C./Yukon Command was in trusteeship. “We had to get things going in the right order, get back into doing things so the Command felt part of all of Canada, instead of being on its own.”

That trusteeship lasted from 2017 until September, 2019, when Irvine officially declared its end at the legion’s convention in Penticton.

SEE ALSO: B.C. government announces $1.5 million in pandemic relief for struggling Legion branches

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale Legion celebrates 90 years

SEE ALSO: Legion to hold private Remembrance Day ceremony this year in Veterans’ Square

Cook, a 49-year member of the Cloverdale Branch #6, is past president of B.C./Yukon Command. Cook was also Dominion Command Treasurer, and chairman of the board for the Legion Foundation: BC/Yukon Command.

According to a Bryan Lutz, communications coordinator for the Legion, “Cook has kept very busy over the years with such organizations as the Cloverdale Board of Trade, Surrey Minor Football, Cloverdale Rodeo, South Surrey Seniors Housing Society and Surrey Parks and Recreation Commission.”

Sinclair said he was overwhelmed by the recognition.

“It means everything to me,” said Sinclair, who resides in Victoria. “We worked very hard for two years to bring this Command back to the place it should be.”

Sinclair said they had tremendous obstacles to overcome, but through hard work and the dedication of those involved, he’s happy to say, “mission accomplished.”

Sinclair joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1953 for Korea and served 25 years until he retired in 1977. Sinclair served on different ships, mostly in the Pacific.

SEE ALSO: Surrey students win in Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poster and literary contest

SEE ALSO: Teresa Troock donates $1,000 to Legion’s poppy fund

“He also served on the Australian aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne and was loaned to the USN and served in Pearl Harbour at a naval communication facility,” reads a bio submitted by the Legion.

Sinclair is current president of Victoria’s Legion Manor and is past president of the BC Senior Living Association

Vowles said the award means the world to him. He said he was glad he could work for Dominion Command and is thankful he could contribute.

“It really means an awful lot to me and I’m very, very proud,” he said. “I’m an old Navy chief and now an old president of B.C./Yukon, just wonderful people to work with.”

North Vancouver’s Vowles, a life member of Branch #179 on Commercial Drive, spent 28 years serving in the Royal Canadian Navy from 1954-1980. He served mostly as a PT instructor, “including five years at the Naval School of Physical Education and five years at the Army School of PT.

“Gerald finished his military career as the 1st Air Command Physical Education and Recreation Warrant Officer. He was posted coast to coast, from Cornwallis to Naden, and many bases in between,” reads a bio provided by the Legion.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale LegionRoyal Canadian Legion

Previous story
Surrey starts Slow Streets pilot project
Next story
50-space childcare facility proposed for North Delta

Just Posted

Gerry Vowles (left), Michael Cook, and Dave Sinclair were awarded “Dominion Command Presidential Citations” June 17 in Cloverdale. The rare awards were given out for “exemplary service to the Legion.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Three B.C. legionnaires awarded ‘Presidential Citations’

Ceremony took place in Cloverdale June 17

A cache of 89 crabs was discovered during a 2018 compliance inspection at South Surrey’s Elgin Park Marina. (Contributed photo)
$7,500 fine for illegal crab harvest discovered in South Surrey

Laird Goddyn found guilty in Surrey Provincial Court following 2018 investigation

City of Surrey photo
Surrey starts Slow Streets pilot project

Speed limits have been reduced in six Surrey neighbourhood zones for one year to monitor impact on residents

Gymnast Shallon Olsen. (Photo: olympic.ca)
Olympics-bound Surrey gymnast Shallon Olsen enters sports hall of fame – in Coquitlam

She was the youngest member of Team Canada when she made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks at a press conference in August 2019 about provincial government approval of the city’s change to a municipal force, joined by councillors (from left) Mandeep Nagra, Allison Patton and Doug Elford. Members of the National Police Federation claim there is still no transition plan in place although Surrey RCMP’s contract with the city is due to end March 31.(File photo)
Elections BC approves petition application for referendum on Surrey policing transition

Application was filed under Recall and Initiative Act by the widow of a Surrey murder victim

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

FILE – A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C. on March 12, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

BCTF says that details will be important as province works on plan for September

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. records 120 new COVID-19 cases, second vaccines accelerating

Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the patients likely acquired the virus in the hospital

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

BC Green Party leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau introduced a petition to the provincial legislature on Thursday calling for the end of old-growth logging in the province. (File photo)
BC Green leader Furstenau introduces old-growth logging petition

Party calls for the end of old-growth logging as protests in Fairy Creek continue

B.C. Premier John Horgan leaves his office for a news conference in the legislature rose garden, June 3, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. premier roasted for office budget, taxing COVID-19 benefits

Youth addiction law that triggered election hasn’t appeared

Most Read