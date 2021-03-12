‘The Rivers that Connect Us’ rises at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Artists (from left) Aaron Jordan, Phyllis Atkins, and Drew Atkins stand in front of their new sculpture “The Rivers that Connect Us” at the Museum of Surrey. (Image via Facebook)Artists (from left) Aaron Jordan, Phyllis Atkins, and Drew Atkins stand in front of their new sculpture “The Rivers that Connect Us” at the Museum of Surrey. (Image via Facebook)
Charlie Sangster sweeps dirt away from the newly installed public artwork “The Rivers that Connect Us” at the Museum of Surrrey. (Photo: Malin Jordan)Charlie Sangster sweeps dirt away from the newly installed public artwork “The Rivers that Connect Us” at the Museum of Surrrey. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
“The Rivers that Connect Us” at the Museum of Surrrey. (Photo: Malin Jordan)“The Rivers that Connect Us” at the Museum of Surrrey. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
The base for “The Rivers that Connect Us” at the Museum of Surrrey. (Photo: Malin Jordan)The base for “The Rivers that Connect Us” at the Museum of Surrrey. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A new sculpture has been erected outside the Museum of Surrey.

Four paddles and a circular base make up a new public art display called “The Rivers that Connect Us.”

The artwork is located on the edge of Hwy 10 and will greet both visitors to Cloverdale and commuters that pass through town.

The public artwork was designed and created by the team at Fort Langley’s K’wy’iye’ Spring Salmon Studio consisting of Phyllis Atkins, Drew Atkins, and Aaron Jordan.

“The paddles are a symbol of welcoming and respect,” said Phyllis, studio owner and Kwantlen First Nation artist. “We wanted the four paddles to represent the four directions and they stand on a spindle-whorl that represents a compass.”

She said the piece was designed to welcome people to the museum as the 16-foot high paddles are raised in a traditional Coast Salish way that means peace and respect. The traditional greeting was used as a way to greet travellers who would arrive in villages by canoe.

Phyllis said she also incorporated seven Salish Eye designs around the spindle-whorl base. “They represent the seven traditional teachings of the Kwantlen peoples: health, happiness, generations, generosity, humility, forgiveness, and understanding.”

When Drew and Aaron Jordan first raised the paddles, Phyllis said she stepped back to get a better view and was overcome by emotion.

“I was holding back tears,” she said. “It was a very happy day because we’ve been through so much. We’ve taken this from the drawing, through the rendering, to the fabrication, and now installation. I’m really proud of my husband Drew who managed the entire project, and Aaron Jordan. It’s unbelievable how they created this from our drawings to what you see now.”

SEE ALSO: ‘Celebratory’ sculpture to welcome newcomers at Museum of Surrey

Drew noted the artwork was inspired by traditional methods of travel and the reasons for that travel.

“Canoe journeys were a form of communities getting together,” he explained. “So the idea of bringing people together and honouring diversity was at the centre of (the design).

“The paddles represent the four directions and all the different people that come from those four directions to make Cloverdale home.”

Story continues below Instagram post.

He added K’wy’iye’ Spring Salmon Studio also wanted to honour the land-based nations with their art piece.

“Often, with all the urban sprawl around here, the land-based nations get overlooked,” he explained. “Surrey is the traditional territory of Kwantlen, Katzie, and Semiahmoo First Nations. So we wanted to honour that presence on the land. We sometimes forget about that as the land becomes more urbanized around us.”

The paddles are made of steel, but because of their size and the complexity of their design, Drew said he had to use a process called hydroforming to shape them.

“There is also LED lighting inside the paddles and exterior lighting around the base. Both of these are programmable, so they’ll be programmed to turn on at sunset and to turn off at sunrise.”

Phylllis added she’s grateful for all the support they received from both the City of Surrey and the Museum of Surrey. “I can’t thank them enough.”

Phyllis also said she hopes people feel a connection their sculpture.

The Rivers that Connect Us was meant to be welcoming for everyone.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtMuseum of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police investigating report of indecent act in North Delta park
Next story
Gas station, drive-thru eyed for South Surrey’s Campbell Heights

Just Posted

Artists (from left) Aaron Jordan, Phyllis Atkins, and Drew Atkins stand in front of their new sculpture “The Rivers that Connect Us” at the Museum of Surrey. (Image via Facebook)
‘The Rivers that Connect Us’ rises at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Public art offers ‘symbol of welcoming and respect’

A gas station and drive-thru restaurant are part of a proposal for three lots at 28 Avenue and 192 Street. (City of Surrey rendering)
Gas station, drive-thru eyed for South Surrey’s Campbell Heights

Pollution potential among concerns raised at public hearing

(Delta Police Department photo)
Police investigating report of indecent act in North Delta park

Woman reported a man touching himself in North Delta Community Park the morning of March 11

(Liam Nguyen/Tourism Delta/submitted photo)
New campaign encourages residents to ‘Dine Around Delta’

Participating Delta restaurants offering fixed-price menus now through March 28

Sports broadcaster Rob Fai does a Canucks post-game show at Surrey’s Hubcast studio. (submitted photo)
Surrey studio a hub for Canucks talk with broadcasters booted by TSN 1040 sports radio

Rob Fai’s ‘The Nation’ is streamed from Peter Young’s facility in rural Port Kells

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Prince Rupert COVID-19 community vaccination clinics starting March 14, have drawn the attention of many on social media stating the city is being ‘rewarded for bad behaviour.’ (Photo: file photo)
Prince Rupert officials dispel ‘bad behaviour’ accusations amid vaccine access

Social media backlash on Prince Rupert COVID-19 immunization clinics

Const. James Grandy provided an update on the ongoing investigation into explosions in Penticton, including that they may have been going on for longer than previously thought. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Bombs may have been going off for months, say South Okanagan RCMP

Experts have been called in from the Lower Mainland to assist in the investigation

A music teacher gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the school in Townshend, Vermont on Friday, March 12, 2021. Community vaccine centres are going into operation across B.C. starting March 15. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 648 Friday, no new deaths

Another 78 variant strain cases detected, 380,000 vaccinated

Data was gathered from six weeks of waste sampling at five regional transfer stations before B.C.’s indoor mask mandate came into effect in public spaces. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Metro Vancouver residents tossed half a billion masks, gloves, wipes into landfills last year

This amounts to 109 million discarded masks, 48 million wipes and 371 million gloves, report says

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

Most Read