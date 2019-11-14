Surrey Save-On-Foods to support Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper program

Farquhar hopes locals will donate food, toys, gift cards, or warm clothing, such as mittens and toques at the Clayton Heights store Nov. 23

Save-On-Foods in Clayton will host a food-and-gift drive Nov. 23 in support of Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper program. (Image via Google Street View)

Alana Farquhar is helping to bring a little bit of Christmas to people in need.

That’s why her and Jen Temple are putting on a food-and-gift drive at Clayton’s Save-On-Foods at Hillcrest Village.

“The holiday season isn’t always easy for people,” said Farquhar, the store manager for Clayton’s Save-On-Foods. “That’s why we really want to connect with needy families in our community.”

She said Save-On-Foods is passionate about, and has a tradition of, partnering with people in local communities to help the underprivileged.

The food-and-gift drive will take place Nov. 23, from 2-6 p.m.

Farquhar said the drive supports the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper program. That program supports needy families at Christmastime by offering them hampers full of groceries, gifts for Christmas, and winter items, such as toques.

If people want to donate, Farquhar suggests they bring down things like, non-perishable food items; gift cards; new gloves, socks, toques, and scarves, for kids and adults; new and unwrapped toys and gifts (for 0-12 year-olds); or store gift cards (for 13-17 year-olds).

There will also be a Santa on site for pictures. Photos with Santa will be by donation and all the money raised is going to the food-and-gift drive. Farquhar also said pets are welcome to get their pics snapped with Santa too.

“We plan to get the photos to people as fast as possible, so they can use them for whatever they want to right away.”

Farquhar said there will be hot chocolate by donation, and popcorn will be available for $1, with all proceeds going to support the Christmas Hamper program. She said customers will also be able to play Plinko, with all monies raised also going to the hamper initiative.

“We’re really excited about this,” she said “We are also partnering with the RCMP, for an upcoming “Pack the PC” event and we are partnering with the United Way.”

Farquhar added this a great opportunity for the store to be utilized as home base for the food drive, the Pack the PC event, and others.

“This is about supporting the community and we’re just glad we can do our part.”