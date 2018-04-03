Water slides are a big draw at Great Wolf Lodge resorts. (photo: facebook.com/Greatwolfwaterpark)

Surrey mayor says Great Wolf Lodge decision ‘very disappointing’

Jim Pattison Group ‘no longer interested’ in building water park in South Surrey

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says Jim Pattison Group’s decision to not pursue a Great Wolf Lodge water park resort in South Surrey is “very disappointing.”

Hepner told Peace Arch News Tuesday that JPG’s decision to withdraw interest came after an analysis of the area revealed “it wasn’t the right time or place to invest in that project.”

“Because we have so many young people in this community, I thought it was natural that something that’s attractive to children would be really beneficial for our community,” she said.

The $150-million, 400-room hotel and water park was first publicly mentioned during Hepner’s state-of-the-city address last may.

She referred to the project as one she “would like to see off the drawing board” and expressed a desire to reduce the approval time of the project by half. She did not name the project during her presentation, but Great Wolf Lodge vice-president Keith Simmonds later confirmed to PAN that it was a Great Wolf Lodge water park resort and that Squamish was also being considered for a B.C. location.

Jim Pattison Group purchased exclusive franchise rights to the Great Wolf Lodge brand in Canada in 2004. Currently, there’s only one Great Wolf Lodge in the country, in Niagara Falls.

