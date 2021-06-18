PHOTOS: Students create memorial to commemorate children found in unmarked graves

Students from Surrey Centre created a memorial to the 215 children recently discovered in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential school.
The grandmother of students Kaylie and Trinity Ooraq works at a company that donated the carnations. However, the company did not want to be recognized.
Each class took turns tying carnations to the fence with orange ribbons throughout the course of the day.
