PHOTOS: Students create memorial to commemorate children found in unmarked graves

Surrey Centre Elementary School students Kaylie and Trinity Ooraq stand beside a memorial June 18 to acknowledge the unmarked graves found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Over the course of the morning, students tied 215 carnations to the fence with orange ribbons. The Ooraqs’ grandmother works for a company that donated the carnations to the school. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Ms. Bellmond (right) observes as her Grade 3/4 class ties carnations to the fence with orange ribbons. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Surrey Centre Elementary School principal Kristen MacDonald helps students tie carnations to a fence outside the school June 18. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Students from Surrey Centre created a memorial to the 215 children recently discovered in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential school.

The grandmother of students Kaylie and Trinity Ooraq works at a company that donated the carnations. However, the company did not want to be recognized.

Each class took turns tying carnations to the fence with orange ribbons throughout the course of the day.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleKamloopsresidential schools