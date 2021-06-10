RCMP seize drugs, weapons, cash during traffic stop in Cloverdale

Mounties say ‘a bulk quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine has been seized’

Mounties seized “bulk” fentanyl and methamphetamine after a traffic stop on 176th and Fraser Highway June 8.

The Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team stopped a car at about 7 p.m. for a “motor vehicle infraction,” according to a press release sent out June 10.

“A bulk quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine has been seized,” said the release.

As Mounties talked to the driver, they noticed some weapons in the car and the 47-year-old man was then arrested.

“Further investigation led to the seizure of a holster, two starter pistols, a large canister of bear mace, multiple knives, and $1,200 in cash,” the release said. “Officers also located and seized two plastic bags containing bulk amounts of suspected illicit drugs: 89 grams of suspected fentanyl, and 58 grams of suspected methamphetamine.”

The Surrey man was ticketed for an undisclosed reason and given a warning letter that noted if the vehicle was involved in criminal activity again, it could be seized.

“When we make seizures during traffic stops it is not uncommon for us to find drugs and weapons at the same time,” Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha, RCMP media relations officers said in the release. “This really speaks to the danger of the lifestyle drug traffickers place themselves in. Not only do they fear detection by police, but they constantly have to look over their shoulder for rival criminals or even as a result of disputes in their own drug lines.”

The man was released from police custody and no charges have been laid.



