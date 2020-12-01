PHOTOS/VIDEO: Police SUV collides with sedan in Clayton

A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30.

The Mounties’ SUV collided with a civilian’s car in the intersection of 192nd Street and 68th Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

“It appears an undercover team may have been conducting an operation and proceeding through an intersection when a specialized unit marked police car collided with a civilian sedan,” reported a Black Press Media freelancer who was at the scene of the collision.

(Story continues below video.)

He reported both the Surrey Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance Service arrived to help.

“The police car came to rest several dozen metres north of the accident, suffering front end damage, airbag deployment, and leaking fluids,” the freelancer reported.

“The civilian vehicle was disabled in the intersection with its hood ripped off.”

Both the driver of the sedan and a Mountie were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

“RCMP had most of the intersection closed while they investigated the incident and cleaned up the scene.”

Sign Off


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ClaytonClayton HeightsCloverdaleRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey mayor taking it on the chin during budget public hearing

Just Posted

A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Police SUV collides with sedan in Clayton

Both drivers transported to hospital

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)
Surrey mayor taking it on the chin during budget public hearing

So far, he’s cut five callers off during Monday’s virtual meeting

The entrance at Fleetwood Villa in Surrey. (Photo: dignified.ca)
Fleetwood Villa resident tests positive for COVID-19, leading to ‘outbreak’ at facility

Fraser Health says it’s ‘critically important’ for people in the region to use COVID-19 assessment tool

A Surrey protest now in week 12 against a local resident has frayed the nerves of neighbours fed-up with the group’s presence. (Submitted photo)
Surrey neighbourhood fed-up with strange protest

Surrey Mounties say they’re monitoring the situation

Bhupinder Hundal. (submitted photo)
Surrey’s Bhupinder Hundal hired as news director of B.C. broadcaster

Grad of Princess Margaret Secondary now managing Global station

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)
32 family members respond to Abbotsford care home’s plea for staffing help during COVID-19 outbreak

Menno Home asks for relief workers for food service, laundry and housekeeping

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Mask fundraiser helps make children’s wishes come true

From Black Press Media + BraveFace – adult, youth and kid masks support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Most Read