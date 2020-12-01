PHOTOS/VIDEO: Police SUV collides with sedan in Clayton

A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau) A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau) A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau) A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau) A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau) A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau) A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

A Surrey RCMP vehicle collided with another vehicle in Clayton Heights Nov. 30.

The Mounties’ SUV collided with a civilian’s car in the intersection of 192nd Street and 68th Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

“It appears an undercover team may have been conducting an operation and proceeding through an intersection when a specialized unit marked police car collided with a civilian sedan,” reported a Black Press Media freelancer who was at the scene of the collision.

He reported both the Surrey Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance Service arrived to help.

“The police car came to rest several dozen metres north of the accident, suffering front end damage, airbag deployment, and leaking fluids,” the freelancer reported.

“The civilian vehicle was disabled in the intersection with its hood ripped off.”

Both the driver of the sedan and a Mountie were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

“RCMP had most of the intersection closed while they investigated the incident and cleaned up the scene.”

