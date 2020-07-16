Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on Highway 10 in Cloverdale

Police say ‘serious collision’ has closed Highway 10 westbound, between 176th and 168th

A pedestrian has been sent to hospital and is in critical condition after a serious crash in Cloverdale. Police have closed the westbound lane of Highway 10 between the 176th (Highway 15) and 168th Streets. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A pedestrian has been sent to hospital and is in critical condition after a serious crash in Cloverdale.

Police have closed the westbound lane of Highway 10 between the 176th (Highway 15) and 168th Streets.

“Road closures are currently in effect as a result of a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred in Cloverdale,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu, media relations officer, wrote in a release.

Police say at about 9:41 a.m. a pedestrian was hit by semi-truck at the intersection of 172 Street and Highway 10.

“The semi-truck driver remained at the scene of the collision.”

Sidhu said the Surrey RCMP Frontline and Traffic Services were at the scene to investigate.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police are asking anyone with who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, to please call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car crashCloverdale