Ninth annual cat food drive supports Surrey Food Bank

Cats At Home Feline Hospital collected more than 100 pounds of cat food

Donated cat food is seen at Cats At Home Feline Hospital in Cloverdale. Cats At Home held their 9th annual cat food drive to support the Surrey Food Bank this year, albeit with a slight twist for 2020. (Photo: Submitted)

Cats At Home Feline Hospital just finished up their ninth annual cat food drive, but this year’s drive was nothing like the previous eight.

“Restrictions based on COVID-19 issues forced us to change our strategy,” said owner James Thompson.

“This year we asked our clients to choose from a list of foods and gifts we sell rather than having them drop off their purchases.”

Thompson said his team mailed out their annual Christmas cards this year and inserted a list that noted donation options for their cat food drive.

“Our clients were very generous again giving over 100 pounds of food for kitties.” said Thompson.

“We have always been well received by the food bank staff as there is a never ending need for cat food,” Thompson told the Cloverdale Reporter last year. “This is a great opportunity for those people in need to be able to provide a gift to their cat family members during this Christmas time of giving.”

Thompson started the annual cat food drive in 2012 to support the Surrey Food Bank.

“Our inspiration came from our staff meetings where we wanted to expand our contribution to the community,” he said. “We (knew) that food banks help families who have cats to enjoy the spirit of Christmas by providing them with food for their kitties.”

Regarding his revamped 2020 cat food drive, Thompson wrote on his website catsathome.org, “On behalf of the staff at Cats at Home and the Surrey Food Bank we want to thank you for your generous support in maintaining the donation program and helping those in need, look after their feline family members at Christmas,”



