Mounties unearth cache of stolen ID and bank cards in Cloverdale

Surrey Mounties seized a large number of stolen ID and bank cards Dec. 11 in Cloverdale.

The RCMP’s Community Response Unit uncovered the cache after executing a search warrant at a house on 172A Street.

According to a Dec. 16 press release, “Surrey RCMP responded to the theft of a vehicle from a residence in the 17200-block of 57 Avenue. The stolen vehicle had the owner’s credit card inside which was fraudulently used soon after it was stolen, at a business near 168 Street and 60 Avenue.”

RCMP then used video to identify two suspects, a man and a woman. “Further investigation culminated in a search warrant at residence in the 5800-block of 172A Street on December 11, 2020.”

The release notes police found “a large quantity of stolen bank cards, identification, documents, firearms ammunition, and evidence related to the stolen vehicle.”

Police later found the vehicle on Dec. 11 and a man and a woman were arrested and later released without being charged.

“We know that every recovered document or credit card represents a person who may have been a victim of identity theft and fraud,” Sergeant Roger Green said in the release. “We strongly urge everyone to take as many precautions as they can to protect themselves from falling victim to these types of crimes.”

In the release, Green and the RCMP also offered tips to help prevent identity theft, including: Do not leave any valuables, credit cards, or identity documents in your vehicle; familiarize yourself with billing cycles for your credit and debit cards, as this information is of interest to thieves during mail thefts; trash bins are a goldmine for identity thieves. Make sure you shred personal and financial documents before putting them in the garbage; periodically check your credit reports, bank and credit card statements and report any irregularities promptly to the relevant financial institution and to the credit bureaus; when you change your address, make sure you notify the post office and your bank and credit card companies.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdalecrimeRCMP