Drugs, cash, and a replica Glock were seized after police searched a home in the 18400-block of 56 Avenue in Cloverdale. (Surrey RCMP handout)

Mounties seize drugs and cash from three people connected to a home in Cloverdale

Police seize more than 6,000 doses of crystal meth and $20,000 cash

Surrey RCMP have seized drugs and cash from three people connected to a home in Cloverdale.

“After a month-long drug trafficking investigation, the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit have seized approximately $20,000 in cash and over 1 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine,” Cpl. Joanie Sidhu, media relations officer for the Surrey RCMP, said in a press release March 19.

She said the investigation began Feb. 15 when Mounteis began surveillance on a home in Cloverdale where people were suspected of drug trafficking.

“On March 15, the investigation led officers to a parking lot in the 2000-block of 152 Street,” Sidhu said. “They observed suspected drug trafficking activity between two men and a woman. All three individuals left the area and were engaged by police separately.”

Sidhu said one man was arrested near the South Surrey parking lot, after leaving on foot. She said police found about $20,000 in cash on him. The other man drove away from the lot and was also arrested by police right away.

“Prior to his arrest, the man was observed allegedly throwing a container from his vehicle,” added Sidhu. “When the container was recovered by police, they discovered it was filled with approximately 1 kilogram of suspected crystal methamphetamine.”

She said the woman was also arrested shortly after, but she was taken into custody in Cloverdale, at a home in the 18400-block of 56 Avenue.

Sidhu said on March 16, police search the home on 56 Avenue and found “554 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, drug packaging materials, and a replica glock handgun.”

Mounties also found stolen ID, license plates, and cheques.

“All three individuals have been released from police custody. Charges have not yet been laid, as further investigation is underway.”

The release also noted the drugs seized were equivalent to more than 6,000 doses.

Sidhu asked that anyone with information about this incident contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


