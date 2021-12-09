Man shot in Cloverdale

Mounties say a man was shot at a residence on the 17700-block of 60 Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Dec. 9. The 17700-block of 60 Avenue is across from Fraser Downs and Elements Casino. (Image via Google Maps)

A man was shot in Cloverdale early in the morning Dec. 9.

Sarbjit K. Sangha, RCMP media relations officer, said Surrey Mounties were notified of shots fired on the 17700-block of 60 Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. The 17700-block of 60 Avenue is across from Fraser Downs and Elements Casino and contains several apartment buildings.

“Attending officers located one man who had been shot inside a residence,” Sangha said in a press release issued also on Dec. 9. “The 26-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.”

Sangha said the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit had taken over and is now doing the investigation. Police are also going to door to door in the area in an effort to gather information. Police are also seeking a search warrant for one of the residences on the block.

“The victim is known to police and is not cooperating with the investigation,” added Sangha. “Based on the information gathered so far no links have been identified to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.”

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



