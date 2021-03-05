Cloverdale robbery suspect. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Man charged in relation to four separate robberies in Cloverdale

Jake Eric Henderson allegedly committed four gas station robberies in January

Surrey Mounties have arrested a man suspected of committing four gas station robberies in Cloverdale.

“Twenty-year-old Jake Eric Henderson was charged with four counts of robbery,” Sgt. Elenore Sturko, RCMP media relations officer, wrote in press release.

Henderson was remanded in custody and will has yet to appear in court.

Sturko said the RCMP Robbery Unit began an investigation after robberies “with similar circumstances” were reported to police on Jan. 18, 19, 23, and 27.

“With the assistance of the Integrated Forensic Identification Services, a suspect was identified, and later arrested at his Surrey residence on March 3, 2021.”

Const. Joshua Bloomfield, Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit, said Mounties are looking to the beginning of the court process for Henderson.

“Robberies are traumatic incidents for victims because they often include a threat of violence or assault,” Bloomfield said in the release. “We hope that for the victims of these four robberies, the charges that have been laid bring them a sense of justice.”

Sturko added if anyone is interested in robbery prevention tips for businesses, they can visit the Mounties website.


