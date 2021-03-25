Maddaugh Elementary to open in Clayton Heights

School to welcome new students March 29

Maddaugh Elementary School is set to open March 29. (Image via Twitter from @DaveRiley36.)

Maddaugh Elementary School will soon open in Clayton Heights.

The new school has a capacity for more than 600 kids and will officially open March 29.

“Our beautiful school … will welcome families this coming Monday, March 29th. We are excited to finally get to the finish/start line!” Maddaugh Elementary principal Antonio Vendramin wrote on Twitter via the school’s twitter account.

SEE ALSO: Construction to begin on new Surrey elementary school

SEE ALSO: Possible heritage oak in Clayton to be cut down

Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Mike Starchuk said in a press release families in Clayton North have been waiting for a new school to open up in the community. “We are ecstatic for it to finally become a reality for children in the neighbourhood.”

(Story continues below Twitter posts.)

Honoured to call @MaddaughSD36 @Surrey_Schools my new home. Opening March 29 and yes … questioning everything we do, so that we do it for the right reason. #sd36learn @sd36cpo pic.twitter.com/lZwuGNZimi — Antonio Vendramin (@Vendram1n) March 3, 2021

“The Clayton area is one the fastest-growing communities in our school district,” said Laurie Larsen, chair, Surrey Board of Education. “Maddaugh Elementary is a much-needed addition to our school district that will ease capacity in neighbouring schools and provide a modern learning environment for our students.”

Maddaugh Elementary is located on 76 Avenue which, before 1957, was called Maddaugh Road.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ClaytonClayton HeightsCloverdaleSchoolsSurrey