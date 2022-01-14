Langley youth to get more job opportunities this summer

Langley youth hoping to secure a summer job this year might have 100,000 opportunities from which to choose.

The federal government announced the 2022 Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) initiative, and Liberal John Aldag, Cloverdale-Langley City MP, expected that the program will create close to 200 jobs in his constituency alone and the same in the Langley-Aldergrove riding. The government’s goal nationwide is 100,000 jobs for young people.

Under the initiative, public and private sector employers will be reimbursed up to 50 per cent of B.C.’s minimum wage while not-for-profits can claim 100 per cent.

Only organizations with 50 or fewer full-time employees are eligible to apply for the funding, which will support youth aged 15 to 30 across the nation. Aldag’s office said that the MP is creating awareness about the program within the business community and encouraging anyone with questions to reach out to his office.

Tako van Popta, Langley-Aldergrove Conservative MP, said supporting children, and youth is his office’s one of the priorities this year and he encourages students to apply for the jobs.

“It is a very popular program. I expect more than 100 applicants from Langley,” said van Popta.

Aldag explained that the federal government fully funds the CSJ program that benefits youth, local businesses, and non-profit organizations.

Canadian employers and small businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and some are struggling to hire the workers they need. Young people have also been impacted, and continue to face obstacles in finding quality jobs that will help them earn money, grow professionally, and build their careers, according to the federal politicians.

The government data revealed that the unemployment rate reached a record high of 31.4 per cent in May 2020, but a recovery trend was observed in November next year. The government further reported an unemployment rate of 12.9 per cent among visible minority youth and 15.5 per cent among Indigenous youth not living on a reserve.

The 100,000 target represents a 40 per cent increase from pre-pandemic targets, and was announced in December by the Ministry of Women and Gender Equality and Youth.

The ministry further added the priority this year is to create jobs for youth who have not graduated high school. Black, Indigenous, and racialized young people will be prioritized as well, along with youth with disabilities.

“The Canada Summer Jobs program has a proven track record of providing opportunities for youth from coast to coast, and I’m excited to announce the launch of the 2022 employer application period. To build a more resilient and inclusive labour market, we need to equip young Canadians with the skills they need to succeed, while also helping them overcome systemic barriers,” said Marci Ien, minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. “I look forward to seeing these opportunities come to life, and I encourage all eligible employers to take advantage of this ambitious program.”

To be eligible for government funding under CSJ 2022, employers must hire for full-time roles (minimum of 30 and a maximum of 40 hours per week) for a duration of six to 16 weeks. Employers can apply for funding through the Government of Canada’s website. CSJ applications are open until Jan. 25.

