KPU’s Cloverdale campus to host open house Nov. 20

If you’re thinking about attending KPU’s Trades and Technology Campus in Cloverdale, an open house is just around the corner. And registrants have a chance to win some prizes, if they sign up early.

“It’s always exciting to showcase all that KPU has to offer to students who are eager to learn more about our university,” said Alan Davis, president and vice-chancellor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Davis said the open house offers potential students the opportunity to sit in on some workshops, meet teachers, and meet other students.

Davis also said academic advisors will be on hand if potential students or parents want to pick and advisor’s brain about anything.

“Coming to campus and connecting with faculty members, staff, past and current students is a fantastic way for individuals to truly see and experience what is possible,” added Davis.

The polytechnic university will have info sessions about various trades programs. Some of these will include sessions on: Advanced Farrier Training; Appliance Service; Automotive Service; Carpentry; Electrical; Masonry; Mechatronics; Metal Fabrication; Millwright; Parts, Warehousing, Logistics and Distribution; Plumbing and Piping; and Welding.

Two one-hour info sessions will start at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Davis is recommending those interested sign up ahead of time. He said anyone who registers early will be entered into a draw to win either free tuition (valued at $500) or a couple of tickets to see the Canucks.

The open house will run Nov. 20 from 3-7 p.m. in Cloverdale (5500 180 Street).

Registrants are asked to visit www.kpu.ca/openhouse/tech to pre-register.



