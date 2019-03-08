‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

A grand jury in Chicago has indicted “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men in Chicago who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

The Cook County grand jury indictment filed Thursday charges him with falsely reporting an offence.

READ MORE: ‘Empire’ producers cut Smollett from season’s last episodes

Smollett was charged on Feb. 20 with one count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

Smollett, who is black and gay, told police in late January that he was attacked by two men in downtown Chicago who wrapped a rope around his neck.

Police say Smollett recruited two men to stage the attack because he was upset with his pay on the Fox show. Smollett has denied playing a role in the attack.

READ MORE: ‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Semiahmoo First Nation breaks ground for water, sewer
Next story
‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent from Surrey to Chilliwack

Just Posted

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 8 to 10

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent from Surrey to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

Semiahmoo First Nation breaks ground for water, sewer

Long-awaited infrastructure gets underway

VIDEO: Officers rally at Surrey pretrial as violence in jails hit ‘all-time high’

Inmate-to-officer ratio is ‘now as high as 72:1’: BCGEU

WATCH: Surrey RCMP property crime investigation leads to Langley

The police executed a warrant at a home on 200th Street at about 53rd Avenue.

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

First Canadian airline to be founded by an Indigenous woman takes off

Iskwew Air CEO Teara Fraser also announces youth program on International Women’s Day

Firefighters pull man from icy river in Kamloops

It’s believed the man fell into the river while trying to rescue his dog

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

Most Read