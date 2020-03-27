COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 27: Provincial health officer to explain ‘confirmed vs. actual’ cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, during the March 23 update on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, as Health Minister Adrian Dix keeps the recommended distance to avoid transmission. (B.C. government photo)

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, March 27. This will be updated as information becomes available:

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, to provide a briefing on ‘modelling’ for COVID-19 at 10:30 a.m. today (March 27).

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, to provide an update on the novel coronavirus situation (COVID-19) in B.C. at 3 p.m. today.

• As many Semiahmoo Peninsula residents find themselves out of work – and conserving their resources – due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sources Food Bank has issued a plea for donations of both food and cash.

• Social media is lighting up with Christmas-y photos and the hashtags #LightsForLife and #ChristmasInMarch, sharing efforts – including in Surrey – to bring a little light to the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• B.C.-based online platform ‘Purposely’ pairs those who need help with those who can help them.

• While reducing visitors, practising social distancing and hygience measures, for the most part, it’s business as usual for B.C. egg and chicken producers during the pandemic.

• The Conservative party is suspending its leadership race in the face of the ongoing crisis caused by COVID-19.

For the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news, visit peacearchnews.com/tag/coronavirus



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock