Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, during the March 23 update on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, as Health Minister Adrian Dix keeps the recommended distance to avoid transmission. (B.C. government photo)

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 27: Provincial health officer to explain ‘confirmed vs. actual’ cases of COVID-19

Here’s the latest news for Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Friday, March 27. This will be updated as information becomes available:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, to provide a briefing on ‘modelling’ for COVID-19 at 10:30 a.m. today (March 27).

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, to provide an update on the novel coronavirus situation (COVID-19) in B.C. at 3 p.m. today.

• As many Semiahmoo Peninsula residents find themselves out of work – and conserving their resources – due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sources Food Bank has issued a plea for donations of both food and cash.

• Social media is lighting up with Christmas-y photos and the hashtags #LightsForLife and #ChristmasInMarch, sharing efforts – including in Surrey – to bring a little light to the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• B.C.-based online platform ‘Purposely’ pairs those who need help with those who can help them.

• While reducing visitors, practising social distancing and hygience measures, for the most part, it’s business as usual for B.C. egg and chicken producers during the pandemic.

• The Conservative party is suspending its leadership race in the face of the ongoing crisis caused by COVID-19.

For the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news, visit peacearchnews.com/tag/coronavirus


Surrey youth say discrimination, racism on rise: survey

Surrey youth say discrimination, racism on rise: survey

2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey results released

Drug dealer loses appeals of shooting murders in Surrey, Langley

Robert Bradshaw remains convicted of first-degree murder in shooting of Marc Bontkes, second-degree murder in Laura Lamoureux’s shooting

Christmas lights strung up in Surrey to bring ‘light in the darkness’ of COVID-19

‘I am sure my neighbours are wondering what this is all about,’ says Deborah Burley

COVID-19: ‘Structure is really a critical factor,’ says Surrey recovery society CEO

The challenges treatment facilities are facing during the coronavirus crisis

Sources Food Bank issues plea for donations amid COVID-19 crisis

Pick-up process adapted to maintain two-metre separation

Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calling on the province to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus

US has most virus infections in the world, UK’s Johnson tests positive

Pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Conservatives suspend party’s leadership race in face of COVID-19 crisis

No new date has been set

With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal

No details released, NDP held to wage mandate of 2-2-2

COVID-19 cases, deaths climb despite restrictions; experts warn of ‘cures’

Parliament has approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

B.C. man returns to isolation in China nearly two months after fleeing COVID-19 scare

Mark Conway details harrowing journey, intense quarantine protocol

B.C. service aims to connect those in need with volunteers amid COVID-19 crisis

Purposely helps volunteers find people to help

B.C. egg, chicken farms facing down challenge of COVID-19

Plenty of product available to feed the province, but groups urge consumers to only buy what’s needed

