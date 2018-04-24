Contract awarded for 24 Avenue widening

South Surrey road to go to five-lanes

The City of Surrey awarded a contract for 24 Avenue road widening from 168 Street to 161A Street. (Google image)

The City of Surrey awarded a $6.1 million contract for the road widening of 24 Avenue from 168 Street to 161A Street at council’s regular meeting Monday.

The construction will widen 24 Avenue to five lanes.

Due to the existing road allowance constraints, according to a city report on the scope of the work, the proposed road widening will feature a five-lane cross-section from 161A street to 165 Street and a three-lane interim cross section from 165 Street to 168 Street.

“This interim cross section will improve walking and cycling infrastructure, provide left turning lanes at 165 Street, and provide a left turn lane at 166 Street,” according to the report presented to council.

B&B Contracting Ltd. was awarded the contract, which was the lowest of four bids.

The contract includes the construction of storm and sanitary sewers, street traffic signals, pedestrian lights, sidewalks, multi-use-pathways, and pedestrian crosswalks.