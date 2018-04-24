The City of Surrey awarded a contract for 24 Avenue road widening from 168 Street to 161A Street. (Google image)

Contract awarded for 24 Avenue widening

South Surrey road to go to five-lanes

The City of Surrey awarded a $6.1 million contract for the road widening of 24 Avenue from 168 Street to 161A Street at council’s regular meeting Monday.

The construction will widen 24 Avenue to five lanes.

Due to the existing road allowance constraints, according to a city report on the scope of the work, the proposed road widening will feature a five-lane cross-section from 161A street to 165 Street and a three-lane interim cross section from 165 Street to 168 Street.

“This interim cross section will improve walking and cycling infrastructure, provide left turning lanes at 165 Street, and provide a left turn lane at 166 Street,” according to the report presented to council.

B&B Contracting Ltd. was awarded the contract, which was the lowest of four bids.

The contract includes the construction of storm and sanitary sewers, street traffic signals, pedestrian lights, sidewalks, multi-use-pathways, and pedestrian crosswalks.

Previous story
Surrey mom haunted by thought son was killed over soccer ball
Next story
Hundreds attend Surrey vigil for Indian girl allegedly raped, killed

Just Posted

Challenger Baseball gives everyone a chance to play ball

Weekend event to raise money for Challenger Baseball program

Contract awarded for 24 Avenue widening

South Surrey road to go to five-lanes

Surrey RCMP arrest two car theft suspects

Police say bait car was activated

That’s the Spirit: Delta-based guitarist aims to play for 116 hours in marathon record attempt for charity

Local musician will aim to break Guinness record at River Rock Casino Resort, starting May 7

Hundreds attend Surrey vigil for Indian girl allegedly raped, killed

Organizers to send a letter to the Prime Minister of India demanding eight-year-old girl’s rapists be brought to justice

VIDEO: King fired up about new comedy night in Surrey

‘Dirty Byrdie’ amateur comedy night up next at fire-damaged Flamingo

Toronto van attack accused was briefly in Canadian Armed Forces

Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25

Hospital hero wins international honour for disarming knife wielding man

Charles Kraeling is the first Island Health employee to receive an International Award of Valour

Parents call for change to health laws after Victoria teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

Drivers urged to hide valuables after 40% hike in theft from cars

Those living and working in Vancouver need to take more precautions and hide valuables, police say

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

Mud, sweat, and tears in Lower Mainland high school’s Tough Eagle

Students at R.E. Mountain flung themselves into an obstacle course Friday.

Peru authorities order arrest of two suspects in B.C. man’s killing

On Monday, officials backed away from reports that he was the principal suspect.

After 10 years, inquest to be held into shooting death of B.C. woman

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

Most Read