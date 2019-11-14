École Salish Secondary held its official opening Nov. 12

A Coast Salish welcome post, carved by Gary Leon, was unveiled Nov. 12 during a ceremony which also marked the official opening of École Salish Secondary. (Photo: Sheila Reynolds)
Gary Leon speaks Nov. 12 about the Coast Salish welcome post that he carved for École Salish Secondary. Surrey Board of Education chair Laurie Larsen is seated. (Photo: Sheila Reynolds)
École Salish Secondary held its official opening Nov. 12 and unveiled a Coast Salish welcome post.

Gary Leon “Talekwitsen” carved the red cedar figure, which stands in the school’s main entrance.

