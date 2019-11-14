École Salish Secondary held its official opening Nov. 12 and unveiled a Coast Salish welcome post.
Gary Leon “Talekwitsen” carved the red cedar figure, which stands in the school’s main entrance.
Registrants have a chance to win prizes, if they sign up early
Public safety minister says RCMP informed province about projected budget deficit
Cloverdale school unveils Coast Salish welcome post
The right-shot forward has eight goals and nine assists with Vancouver Giants this season
Farquhar hopes locals will donate food, toys, gift cards, or warm clothing, such as mittens and toques, at the Clayton Heights store Nov. 23
Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores
Langley RCMP investigating property crimes, including credit card fraud in Surrey
Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting
Black Press event included more than 60 employers
Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015
The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority
Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor
Overtime ban could disrupt 10-15 per cent of bus service in Metro Vancouver
Judge cites reasonable doubt in finding Samuel Emerson not guilty of majority of charges
Homicide investigators call on public to help find suspect last seen on 124th Street
Charan Sethi among winners at 2019 Surrey Business Excellence Awards gala
Singh is to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday
Bhavkiran Dhesi died in August 2017; five members of the same family are charged in connection with her death
Extensive worker camp now being assembled
So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September