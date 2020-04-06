Cloverdale automobile shop offers to pick up, service, and drop off vehicles

A.J. Pau, owner of Visscher-Pau Automotive, checks the oil on a vehicle in his shop April 6. Pau recently launched a new valet service in which Visscher-Pau will pick up your vehicle, perform the necessary work on it, and return the vehicle to your house or workplace. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A Cloverdale automotive shop is redefining the word service when it comes to automobiles.

Visscher-Pau Automotive introduced a new program April 6 called Blue Glove Service. The program will see the mechanics from Visscher-Pau arrive at your door, pick up your vehicle, service it at Visscher-Pau, and return your vehicle to your doorstep — and they’ll disinfect it in the process.

“We wanted to be able to help those who are not able to come out at this point,” said A. J. Pau, owner of Visscher-Pau. “Plenty of people still need work done on their vehicles.”

Pau said they will collect automobiles from anywhere within a 15 kilometre radius of his shop, including both homes and places of work. That radius stretches out to include Newton, Langley, Hazelmere, and Fleetwood.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a completely touchless service.”

He said he was inspired to start the valet service by looking at what some other businesses were doing and by a desire just to be able to help.

“It’s a model that’s worked in other fields,” he said. “I thought, ‘why not extend it to an essential service like ours?’”

Anyone wishing to book the Blue Glove Service has a few different ways to get in touch with Visscher-Pau.

“People can book online (visscherpauauto.com) or send us a note on Facebook Messenger (m.me/VisscherPauAuto),” he said. “We also have a dedicated text line (604-259-8856) and they can always call us, too (604-576-9534).

Pau said the valet service will not cost customers anything if they get the work done at Visscher-Pau. However, there will be a $35 valet charge if the recommended services are declined or deferred. Pau said the fee will cover the technician’s time and the cleaning supplies.

According to the Visscher-Pau website, this is how Blue Glove Service will work, once someone books a pickup time:

1. We will come to you, call when we arrive, and receive your vehicle’s key from a doorstep or another secure spot.

2. We will disinfect the vehicle first, then a technician will drive it back to our shop.

3. We will inspect and test for any noted issues, as well as perform a standard digital vehicle health inspection.

4. A digital inspection report will be sent via text and/or email.

5. Our findings, recommendations, and estimates for work can be discussed and approved over text or phone. When the services are completed, credit card payment will be taken over the phone or online via Interac e-Transfer only.

6. The vehicle will be delivered to where it needs to be and a final disinfection will be performed before the technician leaves.

Pau said he’s just grateful he has an opportunity to try to ease some of the burden on people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re just adapting to fit people’s needs. We want to help where we can.”



