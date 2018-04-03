Gary Dromarksy is no longer legally permitted to practise nursing in British Columbia. (Facebook/GaryDromarsky)

B.C. nurse disbarred for sexual misconduct of elderly woman

Gary Dromarsky has not been criminally charged, and cannot apply for reinstatement for at least five years

A B.C. nurse has been disbarred from the College of Registered Nurses of B.C. after being accused of sexual misconduct by an elderly woman.

Up until late last year, Gary Dromarsky was a home and community nurse with Island Health in Victoria and also maintained a private foot care practice. It was during an in-home visit in September 2017 that he improperly touched a 73-year-old woman.

In a consent agreement with the CRNBC that outlines the facts of this incident, Dromarsky admitted he acted “out of scope” when he put his hand under his client’s underwear and massaged her buttocks. While giving the massage, Dromarsky may have touched her genitals — the client described the touch as being in her vaginal area.

He received two complaints about the incident and was barred from working as a registered nurse in the province last December. A panel committee determined that Dromarsky’s conduct fell at the most serious end of the spectrum.

The matter was reported to police and to the college, but no criminal charges have been laid.

Dromarsky also signed a letter requiring him to stop all private nursing care, remain in the sole employ of his current employer, and see female clients only with a chaperone. Shortly afterwards he provided private foot care to two clients in their homes, breaching the terms.

In 2009 he was also disciplined for two incidents in which he acknowledged providing massage services to clients when attending for other treatment purposes. At the time he explained that he had intended to assist his clients, and had missed cues indicating that the massages were unwanted.

Dromarsky allowed his nursing registration to lapse on March 1, 2018. He is no longer legally permitted to practise nursing in British Columbia and cannot reapply for registration for at least five years.

The college is also warning the general public, saying that anyone considering hiring Dromarsky for private foot care services should exercise great caution.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
White Rock’s Memorial Park work moves ahead – slowly
Next story
Hepner ‘disappointed, but pragmatic’ about decision to repair South Surrey overpass

Just Posted

Tell TransLink how you feel about a Fraser Highway B-Line

New route will connect Surrey Centre and Langley in 2019

Former Major General recounts service in Indian military

White Rock resident Harwant Krishan says peace is the most important part of armed forces

‘Cowboy’ calendar to raise funds for Cloverdale Rodeo youth foundation

Calendar to feature shots of 2017 cowboys, proceeds to support Fraser Valley youth

Hepner ‘disappointed, but pragmatic’ about decision to repair South Surrey overpass

Ministry last week estimated cost at $1.2 million

All eyes on Newton as Surrey LRT plan rolls forward

Realtors already organizing land along planned light rail route, as Surrey works to finalize higher densities in Newton Town Centre

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

Emergency crews on scene of Coquihalla off ramp

BC Air Ambulance is headed to Highway 5 off ramp to Highway 97 C

B.C. nurse disbarred for sexual misconduct of elderly woman

Gary Dromarsky has not been criminally charged, and cannot apply for reinstatement for at least five years

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Tourist pleading to public after camera, memory card stolen during Alberta, B.C. trip

Memory card with 2,100 photos, after trip through Alberta and Vancouver

Most Read