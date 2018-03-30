The 152 Street is now open. (File photo)

152 Street overpass repairs expected to cost $1.2 million

South Surrey structure struck by a truck in December

The provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects the cost to repair the 152 Street overpass, which was struck by an over-height commercial vehicle in December, to be approximately $1.2 million.

”The ministry is still finalizing costs for repairs to the 152nd St. underpass. It anticipates repairs to cost in the neighbourhood of $1.2 million. The ministry expects to be able to recover some of the costs through ICBC,” the ministry emailed Peace Arch News Thursday.

The overpass fully reopened earlier this month after traffic was restricted to southbound traffic only for the past three months – causing frustration for commuters and area businesses alike; Highway 99 traffic has also been limited northbound, while repairs were being done.

Repair work got underway in February, and had initially been anticipated to finish in April.

 

