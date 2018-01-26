VIDEO: Langley folk-pop duo, The Kwerks, plays a concert for the band’s new album

This is the third album release for the band in the last two years.

Langley folk-pop band, The Kwerks, will be releasing their new album Bigger Badder Dreams at a concert on March 2. Band members Laura and Ryan Koch have been preparing for the release for the last few months.

This is the third album since 2016 and Laura said she is particularly proud of it and feels the music will resonate with their listeners.

Bigger Badder Dreams has a mixture of fun, upbeat dance tunes and some earthy moments.

People can find out more about The Kwerks online.

The songs are representative of the The Kwerks journey – in particular a few months of hardship Laura has gone through with her mother, who has been in the hospital with a brain injury.

“My world felt like it was turned upside down, and we were right in the middle of recording the album,” she said. “As I sang the vocals, some of the songs took on new meaning for me, and I feel like the album now represents this challenging time, while also maintaining that characteristic Kwerky lightness.”

The concert will take place in a barn hayloft in East Langley and The Kwerks have plans to deck it out with lights and decor, creating an atmospheric experience for their audience beyond the music alone.

“We’ve got some big ideas and have started making plans for the concert. We’re hoping to create a whimsical atmosphere – magical even.” Ryan said.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door, and $5 for kids, and can be purchased online.