Skating fun at Cloverdale’s Winter Ice Palace

Skaters enjoy Cloverdale’s Winter Ice Palace Dec. 27. The Ice Palace is only open for another five days, including Jan. 1: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jan. 2-4: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Jan. 5: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. The annual skating event is in its 22nd year. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Winter Ice Palace will remain open until Jan. 5.

In its 22nd year, the Cloverdale Arena has been festooned with lights, decorations, and Christmas trees.

WINTER ICE PALACE PHOTO CONTEST

This year, skaters can share their pictures on social media for a chance to win a $100 Recreation Surrey gift card. The City is encouraging skaters to follow @surreybcrec on Instagram, then upload pics using the hashtag #wintericepalace from Dec. 20 – Jan. 5. All entries will have a chance to win the gift card.

View full contest rules by visiting the Surrey parks and rec webpage.

For more information, call 604-502-6410 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation.


