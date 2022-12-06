Rockzilla concert featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse coming to Abbotsford

Rockers set to take over Abbotsford Centre on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Rockzilla is making a stop in Abbotsford.

The concert event featuring rockers Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate invades the Abbotsford Centre on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Billed as “The Second Leg” of the tour, the concert begins its 22-stop tour in Rochester, N.Y. on Feb. 1, 2023 and concludes in Seattle on March 5, 2023.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Rockzilla is back and is bigger than ever! @paparoach, @FIROfficial, @hollywoodundead, and @EscapeTheFate are coming to the Abbotsford Centre on March 2. 🎸 On sale is on Friday, December 9. Click the link below for more info! MORE INFO | https://t.co/lSsdOaD6ln pic.twitter.com/v1n7UF6xq5 — Abbotsford Centre (@AbbyCentre) December 6, 2022

Abbotsford is the lone B.C. stop, with other Canadian stops consisting of Hamilton (Feb. 2), Edmonton (Feb. 27) and Calgary (Feb. 28).

The California-based Papa Roach went triple-platinum in the year 2000 with their debut album Infest. The band is best known for the hit single Last Resort, which reached number one on the American alternative charts and was a top ten hit in several other countries.

They have released 11 studio albums, one live album and two compilation albums. Papa Roach’s 2002 album Lovehatetragedy went gold and their 2004 album Getting Away with Murder went platinum. The group most recently released the album Ego Trip on April 8, 2022.

Falling in Reverse formed in Las Vegas in 2008 and the band’s 2011 debut album The Drug in Me Is You went gold. They have gone on to release a total of four albums and have won several Alternative Press awards.

Hollywood Undead formed in Los Angeles in 2005 and are known for using pseudonyms and wearing unique masks on-stage. They have released eight albums, with the most recent being Hotel Kalifornia on Aug. 12, 2022.

Escape the Fate formed in Nevada in 2004 and have released seven studio albums, the most recent being Chemical Warfare on April 16, 2021.

