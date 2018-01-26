Fort Gallery hosts free wine, cheese and art night in February

Fort Gallery in Langley hosts free events featuring local artists

Local artists, musicians, poets will highlight the monthly First Thursday celebrations.

The Fort Gallery is hosting an art, wine and cheese night and it’s First Thursday event.

ReMax Little Oak Realty and the Fort Gallery have partnered for the two free events that will take place on February 1.

The art, wine and cheese evening features Langley artist and Fort Gallery member, Susan J. Falk.

First Thursday features Fort Langley poet Susan McCaslin and artists from the gallery’s current exhibit Winter Solstice.

“The idea behind these coordinated events is to build community and get people involved and excited about Fort Langley’s local art scene,” Falk said. “We set the times of these two events so that people could come to both and have dinner at one of the many fabulous restaurants here in Fort Langley in between.”

Art, wine and cheese is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the ReMax office in the Coulter Berry Building 120—9220 Glover Road, and First Thursday is from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Fort Gallery, 9048 Glover Road.

People can learn more about the Fort Gallery online.

The Fort Gallery is also putting on an upcoming group exhibition.

The show will feature the pitfalls and promises of current day based on Leonard Cohen’s Anthem lyric “There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.”

The exhibition will be open from February 7 – March 4.

A reception will be held in conjunction with March First Thursday, March 1 from 7 to 9 p.m.

