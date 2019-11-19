Christmas events happening around Cloverdale and Langley

Alisha Pinto plays the titular role in Trinity Western University’s production of the Snow Queen, which runs Nov. 19-30. (Photo: Jeff Gibbons)

The Snow Queen

Trinity Western University presents The Snow Queen Nov. 19-30 @ Freedom Hall, 22500 University Drive, Langley, B.C. This unique theatrical production is a re-telling of the famous fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Shows run Tuesday – Saturday at 7 p.m. | Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $7.50 and available to purchase online through BrownPaperTickets.com or by calling 604-513-2188.

Christmas Bazaar

Hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary, a Christmas Bazaar will pop up Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. @ the Cloverdale Legion. There will be a raffle with proceeds going to the Surrey Hospital Children’s wing. Lunch $7.

Sounds of Christmas

Start the Christmas season with Rosemary Siemens, a world class Improv violinist and vocalist, @ the Cloverdale Baptist Church Nov. 23, 6 p.m. General Admission $22, tickets on line www. eventbrite.ca.

Handel’s Messiah

Celebrate the Christmas tradition of Handel’s Messiah with the Gloria Dei Chorale, under the direction of Alex McCune, with orchestra, Nov. 23, 7:30 pm @ St. Joseph’s Parish, 20676 Fraser Highway, Langley. Tickets available at the door and on Eventbrite.ca. Adults: $25, 12-18: $15, 11 and under: free. Contact Tina at 604-588-6377 or Clara at 604-582-9249 for more information.

Ukrainian Soul Food

Just in time for the Christmas season, perogies, cabbage rolls, and borsch will be for sale Nov. 29 @ the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 – 108 Ave., from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer. For more info, call: 604-531-1923.

Christmas Craft Fair

The Cloverdale Country Market will host a fair Nov. 30 from 11:30-4:30 p.m. Entry is free and there will also be free eggnog, treats, draws, and a contest. The Cloverdale Country Market is located at 5688 168 Street. Call 604-575-7818 for more info.

Christmas Tree Festival Kickoff

Celebrate the official start of the month long festival @ the Museum of Surrey Dec. 1 from 1-5 p.m. Join us to kick off the Christmas Tree Festival at the museum before the Surrey Santa Parade of Lights begins. Enjoy crafts and hot chocolate throughout the whole afternoon. Santa, Mrs. Clause, and their elves will also be onsite for photos from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Allen Barnett will play holiday tunes on the accordion from 1:30-2 p.m. an the Mayday Club Youth Choir will perform at 2:30, 2:45, 3:00, and 3:15 p.m.

Christmas Tree Festival

Walk the museum to see trees custom decorated by Cloverdale businesses and vote for your favourite! Festival runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 22 @ the Museum of Surrey. The indoor festival is open from 12-5 p.m.

Christmas with Sinatra

An evening of classic Sinatra Christmas hits and storytelling on Centre Stage @ Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave. Dec. 6-7 from 8-10 p.m. Cost: $24-$71. Call 604-501-5566 for tickets.

Merry Makers

Create festive stocking stuffers, hand-crafted ornaments or anything else the special people in your life might enjoy on Dec. 7 or 21 @ the Museum of Surrey from 1-4 p.m. Cost: by donation.

Welsh Men’s Choir

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir will perform “Christmas Traditions from Around the World” Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. on the main Stage @ Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88 Ave. Cost: $24-$39. Call 604-501-5566 for tickets.

Christmas at the Museum

Catch the Christmas spirit @ the Museum of Surrey Dec. 14 from 1-4 p.m. Get your photo with Santa, sing carols with the Hot Teas, and catch a show by the Very Versatile Entertainers. Cost: free.



