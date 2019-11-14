Extreme career fair draws hundreds to Langley Events Centre

Black Press event included more than 60 employers

There were no shortage of job opportunities or prospective employees at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair Thursday afternoon.

The biggest challenge for some of the job seekers seemed to be elbowing their way to the front line at some 62 job booths at the Langley Events Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, held several times per year throughout the province and Alberta, included participation from several universities, a plethora of industries in the medical field, enforcement and rescue services and high-tech companies.

Air Canada representative Sara Montalvan, who flew in from Montreal, said the company spent Thursday’s effort focusing on attracting more ramp agents.

A ramp agent is primarily responsible for handling aircraft baggage, as well as loading and unloading luggage onto the airplane and guiding aircraft to and from the gates.

“It’s very physical but it’s very fast paced,” Montalvan said. “We thought this was a great event to attract more people to work for us.”

Lafarge operations manager Mike Darby was also looking for potential employees that don’t mind getting their hands dirty.

Lafarge is an industrial company specializing in cement, construction aggregates, and concrete.

“We’re looking for some construction workers, guys that are motivated and ready to work outside throughout the year. The winter time is slower for us but we’re looking for guys that are motivated,” Darby said.

He said the company is looking to hire people with a “good attitude.”

“A guy that’s not going to stand around. He’s going to look for something to do all of the time, asking questions and willingness to learn. That’s the most important, it’s that attitude we’re looking for.”

To learn when and where the next career fair will be, or to view active job postings throughout the province, check out the Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair Facebook page.

Previous story
Whalley-area developer named Surrey’s Business Person of the Year

Just Posted

KPU’s Cloverdale campus to host open house Nov. 20

Registrants have a chance to win prizes, if they sign up early

Surrey RCMP doesn’t expect big hit in light of projected $10M cut in B.C. budget

Public safety minister says RCMP informed province about projected budget deficit

École Salish Secondary held its official opening Nov. 12

Cloverdale school unveils Coast Salish welcome post

Surrey’s Sourdif among A-list ‘Players to Watch’ for NHL Entry Draft in Monteal next June

The right-shot forward has eight goals and nine assists with Vancouver Giants this season

Surrey Save-On-Foods to support Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper program

Farquhar hopes locals will donate food, toys, gift cards, or warm clothing, such as mittens and toques, at the Clayton Heights store Nov. 23

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

B.C. RCMP investigating stolen boots, credit cards, booze, and beauty products

Langley RCMP investigating property crimes, including credit card fraud in Surrey

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Extreme career fair draws hundreds to Langley Events Centre

Black Press event included more than 60 employers

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference draws fire over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Union ‘not at all’ optimistic that transit strike will resolve before full work stoppage

Overtime ban could disrupt 10-15 per cent of bus service in Metro Vancouver

Most Read