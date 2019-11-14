Extreme career fair draws hundreds to Langley Events Centre

There were no shortage of job opportunities or prospective employees at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair Thursday afternoon.

The biggest challenge for some of the job seekers seemed to be elbowing their way to the front line at some 62 job booths at the Langley Events Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, held several times per year throughout the province and Alberta, included participation from several universities, a plethora of industries in the medical field, enforcement and rescue services and high-tech companies.

Air Canada representative Sara Montalvan, who flew in from Montreal, said the company spent Thursday’s effort focusing on attracting more ramp agents.

A ramp agent is primarily responsible for handling aircraft baggage, as well as loading and unloading luggage onto the airplane and guiding aircraft to and from the gates.

“It’s very physical but it’s very fast paced,” Montalvan said. “We thought this was a great event to attract more people to work for us.”

Lafarge operations manager Mike Darby was also looking for potential employees that don’t mind getting their hands dirty.

Lafarge is an industrial company specializing in cement, construction aggregates, and concrete.

“We’re looking for some construction workers, guys that are motivated and ready to work outside throughout the year. The winter time is slower for us but we’re looking for guys that are motivated,” Darby said.

He said the company is looking to hire people with a “good attitude.”

“A guy that’s not going to stand around. He’s going to look for something to do all of the time, asking questions and willingness to learn. That’s the most important, it’s that attitude we’re looking for.”

To learn when and where the next career fair will be, or to view active job postings throughout the province, check out the Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair Facebook page.