Cloverdale Chamber names Clovie award nominees

Surrey’s most prestigious awards to be handed out April 23

The 2020 Clovies awards, hosted by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, will honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. The awards gala is scheduled for April 23. (Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce)

After receiving more than 100 nominations for the Clovie awards, the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce has narrowed the field down 37 nominees.

“We pick the top three (nominees) for each of the (12) categories,” said Scott Wheatley, the Chamber’s executive director. “Our judging committee had a difficult time selecting the finalists due to the high calibre of the submissions.”

Next up Wheatley will send the nominee names out to this year’s three judges: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis, Marlyn Graziano, and Andrew Gluck. They will then decide on the winner for each category.

The Clovies Awards ceremony is set for April 23 at Northview Golf & Country Club. Wheatley hopes the awards gala will go ahead as planned.

“It really depends on what happens over the next couple weeks,” he said, regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the Clovies can’t go ahead, Wheatley said he’ll look at postponing them until a later date, but added they won’t be cancelled. He said the Chamber has reached out to Northview to see what their policy is regarding postponement.

“We’re a small Chamber and this is our biggest fundraising effort of the year. So we need this to go ahead.”

Wheatley said the Clovies committee will meet at a later date to decide whether or not to postpone the annual awards night.

Money raised through the Clovies helps fund the Chamber’s programs, business services, and the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation.

The Clovies are set for the same week Surrey’s annual Vaisakhi parade was scheduled to take place. The 500,000-person strong parade — the biggest Vaisakhi parade in the world — was cancelled March 12 by organizers.

Wheatley said more than 200 business and community leaders attend the Clovies each year. Along with the awarding of the shiny-green Clovie trophies, the night also features “a live and silent auction, on-site entertainment, and a gourmet dinner.” This year the emcee is Steve Darling.

Wheatley stressed that nothing has been postponed yet and that tickets are still available. He also said if the Clovies are postponed, all tickets will still be honoured when the awards gala finally goes ahead.

“If anyone buys a ticket and changes their mind, we’ll refund their money,” added Wheatley. “If worse comes to worse, and we do postpone the event, everyone’s tickets will still be good” when the Clovies finally occur.

Tickets can be purchased on theclovies.com. Early bird pricing is in effect until March 23.

NOMINEES

Here are this year’s categories and nominees:

Business Excellence Large Business (20+ employees)

Hall Constructors

Honeybee Centre

JRG Group

—

Business Excellence Medium Business (10-19 employees)

Harry & Sons Barber

Miracon Development Inc.

Museum of Surrey

—

Business Excellence Small Business – Health and Wellness

Cloverdale Black Belt Academy

Ola Fit for Life

The Nest Family Wellness Centre

—

Business Excellence Small Business – Hospitality

The Rustic Rooster

Short & Sweet Patisserie and Bakery

The Bennett Craft and Kitchen

—

Business Excellence Small Business – Professional Services

Bold Fish Video Production

DFC Events Inc.

Forevery Occasion

—

Business Excellence Small Business – Retail

Clothesline Consignment

Hansel Deli Cloverdale Sausage & Meats

Malary’s*

Tricia’s Gems*

*tie

—

Business Excellence Small Business – Trades and Crafts

BC Roof Inspections

Cloverdale Auto Repair

Venus Dry Cleaners

—

Not-for-Profit Business of the Year

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway

Museum of Surrey

United Way of Lower Mainland

—

New Business of the Year

Clover Valley Beer Festival

Ola Fit for life

Sweet Avenue Bakery

—

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Albert Kopec

Ola Alagboro

Ryan O’Shea

—

Volunteer of the Year

Al Kersey

Bruno Zappone

The Team at Snowden Animal Hospital

—

Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year

Rob Patterson

Shannon Claypool

Yvonne Hogenes



