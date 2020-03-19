A White’s 1910 steam-driven delivery van is seen in this undated photo. (Courtesy BC Vintage Truck Museum)

B.C. Vintage Truck Museum closes doors, encourages virtual visits

Cloverdale’s truck museum will stay open online

The B.C. Vintage Truck Museum has closed.

Media Contact Anna Dean announced in an email March 19 the museum would be closing its doors to the public, but remaining open online.

SEE ALSO: Get a sneak peek at the newly renovated BC Vintage Truck Museum

SEE ALSO: New mural installed at BC Vintage Truck Museum

“In keeping with the need to curb the spread of the Coronvirus, the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum located in Cloverdale will be closed to the public until further notice,” wrote Dean.

“We invite you to visit our website at bcvintagetruckmuseum.org and take a virtual tour of our museum,” she added.

Dean said just like visiting the museum, virtual museum-goers can still “view a selection of our restored vehicles” online and can still “learn about the history of trucking in B.C.,” by visiting their website.

SEE ALSO: B.C. bans all gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission

SEE ALSO: CLOSED: Cloverdale Flea Market shuttered indefinitely

“We will let you know when we are open for business.”

The truck museum has been open since 2012.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some Surrey pubs/restaurants remain open with new table layouts and patron limits

Just Posted

B.C. Vintage Truck Museum closes doors, encourages virtual visits

Cloverdale’s truck museum will stay open online

Live updates: Latest on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 19: Trudeau says social distancing to take place ‘anywhere from weeks to months’

COVID-19: Surrey Schools says ‘lots of work and planning’ to do for March 30 despite no students

Superintendent says expectation from ministry is that ‘schools are operating and providing services’

No restriction on public access to White Rock waterfront for now, despite COVID-19 concerns

Concerns voiced about large numbers at pier, promenade amid recommendation for social distancing

Surrey’s Liu, 11, putts in for tourney win after ‘marathon’ playoff

Maple Leaf Junior Golf event was played before COVID-19 forced tour postponement

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

International COVID-19 March 19 update: News from around the world

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

Most Read