B.C. Vintage Truck Museum closes doors, encourages virtual visits

A White’s 1910 steam-driven delivery van is seen in this undated photo. (Courtesy BC Vintage Truck Museum)

The B.C. Vintage Truck Museum has closed.

Media Contact Anna Dean announced in an email March 19 the museum would be closing its doors to the public, but remaining open online.

“In keeping with the need to curb the spread of the Coronvirus, the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum located in Cloverdale will be closed to the public until further notice,” wrote Dean.

“We invite you to visit our website at bcvintagetruckmuseum.org and take a virtual tour of our museum,” she added.

Dean said just like visiting the museum, virtual museum-goers can still “view a selection of our restored vehicles” online and can still “learn about the history of trucking in B.C.,” by visiting their website.

“We will let you know when we are open for business.”

The truck museum has been open since 2012.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

