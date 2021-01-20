VIDEO: Boulevard Magazine Fashion Story at Seven Diamond Ranch in Merritt

Boulevard Magazine with Darren Hull and Lia Crowe.
Again, it flies in the face of mayor’s election campaign pitch that Surrey needs a police force whose ranks live in this city
COVID-19, border re-opening among issues affecting city, SBOT says
Intersection – 176 Street and 40 Avenue – was site of 2019 fatal collision
Technology can freeze, burn tumours without need for surgery
One teen now out of hospital, and other has been released to custody of family with conditions
On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity
Environment Canada is predicting flurries and snow from Saturday to Monday evening
Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
A man angry about vaccines berated a fellow shopper, a witness said
Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair
Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining
“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”
Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.
Resident fearful of being priced out of the city, council told at public hearing
People can take part in ukulele jam, bullet journaling, reading groups and more
1,000 entrepreneurs across the province will be chosen to receive free help from experts
Canada has documented 183 flights arriving in Canada from abroad since Jan. 4
No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths
Sgt. Clint Hampton says transit police were alerted to a YouTube video of the woman in mental distress