Legion Week celebrated across B.C.

Starting today, BC/Yukon Command of Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 65 communities

Starting today the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 65 communities across B.C. and the Yukon to celebrate Legion Week 2018.

“Legion Week builds festive momentum leading up to Canada Day and honours the duty, service and sacrifice of our veterans,” said David Whittier, Executive Director of the BC/Yukon Command. “Drop in to your local legion and enjoy face painting, barbecues, concerts and all kinds of fun and entertainment for families and community members alike.”

Events are taking place across B.C. and the Yukon, bringing people from diverse backgrounds together to celebrate and learn more about Canada’s history. It is part of the B.C. and Yukon governments’ official proclamations of Legion Week as a testament to the dedicated community service of the Royal Canadian Legion, a cornerstone of Canadian communities for 90 years.

“During Legion Week and throughout the year, we welcome people from every corner of the community to visit their local legion to celebrate and learn about our country’s proud past,” said Whittier. “Membership is open to all citizens and we encourage community members to join their local legion and participate in building Canada’s legacy of diversity, vibrancy and strength.”

This follows the struggles many local Legions have faced keeping its doors open as membership numbers dwindle. This includes the Vernon branch No. 25, which earlier this year was in jeopardy of folding but thanks to some new executive members, it was able to stay open.

See related: Local Legion saved

For more information about the BC/Yukon Command, or to see what’s happening in your community for Legion Week, visit www.legionbcyukon.ca

See the full list here.

The Armstrong Legion will celebrate Canada Day July 1 in Memorial Park with a Colour Party and speeches. A day of fun is planned with arts and crafts, face painting, cake, bounce stations, petting zoos, races, music, free swimming, bingo tent, jousting, food and more. The Legion has a Vimy oak tree to plant and will be out in force recruiting members, promoting Toonies for Troops and giving out red maple leaf lapel pins and Canadian flags.

