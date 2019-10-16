Kim XO, host of Fashion Fridays on Black Press Media, is coming to H&M

Kim Appelt is coming to Vancouver to help you style H&M’s new knitwear for fall

Stylist Kim XO, host of Fashion Fridays on Black Press Media, appears on Cityline on CityTV in Toronto with host Tracy Moore. (Submitted)

Black Press Media’s fashionista, Kim XO, is coming to Vancouver this week.

Kim Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists and the host of Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Media, is hosting a “Knitwear Masterclass” at the H&M store at Pacific Centre on Thursday, Oct. 17.

“I’ll be using my fashion expertise to show how to dress warm this fall in all the great H&M pieces and not look like a marshmallow,” says Appelt, who lives in Kelowna.

“I’ll be giving tips and tricks for dressing your body type, helping you pick out the best pieces, and answering your style questions!”

A resident style expert on CityTV’s “Cityline” in Toronto, Appelt’s clients range from athletes and musicians to models and celebrities hitting the red carpet. She contributes to Daily Hive and BC Living, and works with brands like Aritzia, Nordstrom, Stuart Weitzman, BCBG Maxaria and Simons.

To attend, download the H&M app for iOS or Android, sign up to become a loyalty member, and look for the in-store event, “Knitwear Masterclass.” Time slots are at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter