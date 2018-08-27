On Amanda: polka dot jumpsuit ($179) by Sanctuary, long metallic drop earrings ($34) and triple metal, handmade link bracelet ($145) all from Fabrications; Brown Bryson slides with stacked heel ($155) by Wittner from Cardino Shoes; straw tote basket ($65) by Nina Catrina from Haute Wheels Mobile Boutique. On Peter: button-up Trostol dress shirt ($139) and black Pristu dress pants ($119), both by Mantinique and from Hughes Clothing; sheepskin woven loafers ($200) by Johnston Murphy from Outlooks for Men. Photography by Lia Crowe

Fashion with a Touch of Italian Romance

Summer fashions photographed at the Blue Grouse Estate Winery

  • Aug. 27, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • Life

In the heart of the Cowichan Valley, nestled among rolling green hills and set against a backdrop of distant farm pastures, sits Blue Grouse Estate Winery. Get away this summer and set your sights on a destination straight out of an Italian romance ­—— and wear the fashion to match. Chic and timeless is the recipe for women’s and men’s wear this summer with rich colours and prints that burst with personality. This season, fall under the romantic spell of the Cowichan Valley.

Fashion at the Blue Grouse Estate Winery. (Lia Crowe photography)

On Amanda: multi-coloured knitted vest ($525), sienna knitted trousers ($435) and camel leather tote ($655), all by Liviana Conti, and silver dimpled cuff ($200) by Maggie Owen, all from Hughes Clothing.

On Peter: charcoal butterfly printed short-sleeved button-up ($139) by Matinique from Hughes Clothing.

Fashion at the Blue Grouse Estate Winery. (Lia Crowe photography)

On Amanda: black “Calysta” bathing suit ($227) by Eberjey, striped yarn dye “ruana” wrap ($69) graphic patterned wide Panama hat ($56) by Echo Design, and Harvest Moon earrings ($225) by Lizzie Fortunato, all from Bernstein & Gold.

On Peter: Bordeaux hand-dyed short-sleeved button-up ($125) by &Sons, khaki “Nevada” shorts ($95) by 34 Heritage from Outlooks for Men

Fashion at the Blue Grouse Estate Winery. (Lia Crowe photography)

On Amanda: emerald green, pleated shift dress ($275) by Cinque and duo-tone knitted blazer ($485) by Anne Claire, both from Bagheera Boutique; Harvest Moon earrings ($225) by Lizzie Fortunato from Bernstein & Gold.

On Peter: pineapple print short-sleeved button-up ($195) by 18 Waits and khaki Nevada shorts ($95) by 34 Heritage, both from Outlooks for Men; leather “Hampton” watch with zebra wood ($320) by Tense from NYLA Fresh Thread.

Fashion at the Blue Grouse Estate Winery. (Lia Crowe photography)

On Amanda: floral summer garden dungarees ($775) by Twin Set from Hughes Clothing; Harvest Moon earrings ($225) by Lizzie Fortunato from Bernstein & Gold; black leather slides ($220) by Neosense from Cardino Shoes.

On Peter: blue-washed linen short-sleeved button-up ($89) by National Standards, “Moonlight” floral shorts ($195) by 18 Waits and tan sheepskin woven loafers ($200) by Johnston & Murphy, all from Outlooks for Men.

Fashion at the Blue Grouse Estate Winery. (Lia Crowe photography)

On Amanda: V-neck polka dot “Chichi” blouse ($119) by Part Two, black A-lined “Zehra” skirt ($179), and floral printed scarf ($59) both by InWear, and “Dukesi” sun hat ($45) by Canadian Hat all from Fabrications; Harvest Moon earrings ($225) by Lizzie Fortunato from Bernstein & Gold.

On Peter: blue-washed linen short-sleeved button-up ($89) by National Standards and “Moonlight” floral shorts ($195) by 18 Waits, both from Outlooks for Men; leather Hampton watch with zebra wood ($320) by Tense from NYLA Fresh Thread.

.

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark, in-house makeup artist for COSMEDICA using glo.MINERALS makeup

Models: Amanda Konn represented by Coultish Management and Peter Braunschmidt

Styling and production assistant: Vellar Chou

Photographed on location at Blue Grouse Estate Winery.

A huge thank you to everyone at Blue Grouse for graciously hosting our fashion team for the day!

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

 

Previous story
Matt Pettinger – from the NHL to Real Estate
Next story
Another Day at the Home Office

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP Drug Unit seizes drugs, cash and car in Port Moody bust

Police say warrant was executed at home after months-long investigation into dial-a-dope line

‘No evidence’ following shots-fired reports in South Surrey

Early-morning disturbance blamed on fireworks

UPDATE: Air quality advisory cancelled as fresh air moves into Lower Mainland

Wildfire smoke has been pushed out of the region

White Rock water information session indicated concerns, anger

Organizer Ross Buchanan says residents have no trust in administration

VIDEO: Surrey fiddler talks about his national country music award nomination

‘This is a really big deal because you’re being recognized by your peers,’ says Mike Sanyshyn

VIDEO: Surrey fiddler talks about his national country music award nomination

‘This is a really big deal because you’re being recognized by your peers,’ says Mike Sanyshyn

Former TWU student stages true-life play about gay acceptance

Shows added after Christian school’s students no longer required to sign controversial convenant

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

VIDEO: Soccer superstar Alphonso Davies thrills young fans

Autograph signing by 17-year-old Whitecaps sensation at skills camp for kids

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Most Read