Fashion Fridays: The white blazer

This Fashion Friday Kim XO marks episode 150.

This is a huge milestone for Kim, with more than 35,000 submissions and over three million channel views on YouTube.

For episode 150, Kim Appelt is diving into the quintessential white blazer, why it’s a must have and how to wear it.

With the promise of spring right around the corner, a white blazer is perfect for the season.

Appelt has had a white blazer in her wardrobe for almost 12 years, so she knows all about the importance of keeping this fashion piece on hand.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

