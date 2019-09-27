Fashion Fridays: Outfits to look taller and slimmer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

If spend your life in heels or constantly looking up at people, this Fashion Friday Kim XO Appelt has your back.

Kim XO’s latest episode is focused around helping petite women look tall and thin.

The Kelowna based fashionista is only 5 foot-4 tall, so she knows what it takes to look tall based only on wardrobe.

Kim gives several fashion outfits ideas that will assist in helping those under 5 foot-4 look much taller. As for those who stand above Kim’s height, these ideas will still benefit you.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artist Robert Amos paints Victoria

Just Posted

Surrey councillors call for new Cloverdale arena

Brenda Locke and Linda Annis both say Cloverdale desperately needs a new rink

Surrey RCMP looking for man who groped woman in Newton

Police say woman walking on 124th Street was touched on breast in early morning hours of Sept. 19

Surrey redeveloping its website to put ‘customer experience first’

New website to go live in early 2019; new ‘digital accounts’ for residents coming this fall

PHOTOS: South Surrey students participate in climate-change protest

Elgin Park Secondary students join others in demanding action during Global Climate Strike movement

Delta studio tour showcases local artists

Painters, potters, photographers and more took part in the 2019 Delta Studio Stomp on Sept. 21-22

Fashion Fridays: Outfits to look taller and slimmer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

From Abbotsford to Victoria: Police embark on cycling trip to honour fallen officers

Three-day cycling trip ends in Victoria; memorial service on Sunday

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Park Board votes to decampment at Oppenheimer Park

Board commits to voluntary decampment at the Vancouver park

Most Read