Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

This Fashion Friday is all about finding casual summer dress styles for your body type.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet swears by dresses in the summer because they are easy to wear and simple to throw on during a hot day.

Summer dresses are also easy to find during this time of year, which is why for this episode she has picked five styles that will work for this season.

One of the trends this summer is off the shoulder dresses, it can give volume at the top and balance at the bottom. If you have an hour-glass figure an off the shoulder dress could work for you if it draws in at the waist, says Kim.

According to Applet, the off the shoulder dress is good for almost every body type, it is easy to wear and it’s classy.

Watch the video to find out what other dress style’s Kim has picked out as must haves this summer.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

