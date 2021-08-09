Ben Brannen of Bespoke Design in Oak Bay models summer fashions for Tweed magazine. Lia Crowe photography

Fashion Colour Pop

The brightest of summer clothing

  • Aug. 9, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

Styling by Jen Clark

Photos by Lia Crowe

Ben Brannen of Bespoke Design on Oak Bay Avenue brings us the bright and bursting colours of summer! Both in fashion and home decor, pops of orange, pink and blue brighten the look of any day.

Seersucker shirt by Matinique ($109) and modern slim jeans by AG Jeans ($250), both from Hughes Clothing for Men. Wall mural painted using Farrow & Ball colours from Bespoke Design.

Long-sleeved “desert sun” shirt by Matinique ($139) and modern slim jeans by AG Jeans ($250), both from Hughes Clothing for Men; sneakers model’s own from Turnabout Luxury Resale. Cushions from Bespoke Design.

Pink linen shirt by J.CREW ($35) and pinstripe suit by Tallia ($125), both from House of Savoy.

Fashion

Previous story
Great Escapes with Travel-Inspired Recipes

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Man in custody after bullets fly 4 separate times in Surrey and North Delta

The Action BMX track in Newton will be busy with provincial championship races this week. (File photo)
‘A lot of fun to watch’: BMX provincials at Surrey track this week

Americans make their way to the Canadian border after the federal government said it would allow fully vaccinated Americans to cross the Canada-U.S. border. (Aaron Hinks photo)
PHOTOS: Cars line up at Peace Arch as Canada reopens border, U.S. remains closed

teaser
With no nationals, Whalley Little League team wins provincial title as ‘their World Series’