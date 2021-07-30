Fantasy Fashion at Crown & Thieves winery

– Photography by Darren Hull, Styling by Sarah D’Arcey and Lia Crowe
Boulevard meets fantasy as the fashion team steps into the unique and magical world of West Kelowna’s Crown & Thieves winery. This fashion season, the blue and peachy pink tones of the Italian coastline are tempered with summer whites, and painted with opulent detailing. Step into the fanciful this summer with ultra-feminine silhouettes that beg for the sun and a cold glass of vino bianco.
Dress: Fantasy Butterfly Fluffy Dress
Hat: J. Crew
Provided by DCNOY
Dress: JACQUEMUS
Scarf: Kate Spade
Hat: Brixton
Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver
Top: Alexander Wang
Shorts: KHAITE
Necklaces:
Monica Vinader
Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver
Top: Dolce & Gabbana
Skirt: Meryll Rogge
Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver
Jacket: ALC
Jeans: rag & bone
Top: Nili Lotan
Choker: JENNYBIRD
Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver
Sweater: Chloe
Skirt: Dolce & Gabbana
Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver
Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney.
Model: Aiyana, represented by Deja Vu Model Management.
Styling and production assistant Cassidy Hale.
Photographed on location by Darren Hull and styled by Sarah D’Arcey and Lia Crowe at Crown & Thieves winery. A huge thank you to the staff for graciously hosting our team for the day.
Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication
Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram