Fantasy Fashion at Crown & Thieves winery

Boulevard meets fantasy as the fashion team steps into the unique and magical world of West Kelowna’s Crown & Thieves winery. This fashion season, the blue and peachy pink tones of the Italian coastline are tempered with summer whites, and painted with opulent detailing. Step into the fanciful this summer with ultra-feminine silhouettes that beg for the sun and a cold glass of vino bianco.

Dress: Fantasy Butterfly Fluffy Dress

Hat: J. Crew

Provided by DCNOY

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Dress: JACQUEMUS

Scarf: Kate Spade

Hat: Brixton

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Top: Alexander Wang

Shorts: KHAITE

Necklaces:

Monica Vinader

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Top: Dolce & Gabbana

Skirt: Meryll Rogge

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Jacket: ALC

Jeans: rag & bone

Top: Nili Lotan

Choker: JENNYBIRD

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Sweater: Chloe

Skirt: Dolce & Gabbana

Provided by Nordstrom Vancouver

.

.

.

.

Makeup and hair: Jenny McKinney.

Model: Aiyana, represented by Deja Vu Model Management.

Styling and production assistant Cassidy Hale.

Photographed on location by Darren Hull and styled by Sarah D’Arcey and Lia Crowe at Crown & Thieves winery. A huge thank you to the staff for graciously hosting our team for the day.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



