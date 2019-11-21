Family-friendly Christmas events to be held at Historic Stewart Farm

The Stewart farmhouse circa 1900. Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm is offering a taste of the past this holiday season by offering visitors a vintage Christmas experience. (Image via surrey.ca)

Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm is offering a taste of the past this holiday season by offering patrons a vintage Christmas experience.

The farm, frozen in history to circa 1900, offers visitors a look back to farm life in the Surrey area from about 120 years ago.

This year the farm is offering three events that will take visitors back to Victorian times.

—

CHRISTMAS TEA

The farm will hold a Christmas tea Dec. 1.

This tea by candlelight will offer visitors the chance to sample some sweet and savory Christmas treats, along with various teas, of course.

The event runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and costs $21.50 per person.

—

VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS EVENING

Stewart Farm will host a special Victorian Christmas evening Dec. 7.

The Christmas evening is free and runs from 3 to 7 p.m. and will present patrons with Christmas like it would have celebrated in 1910.

Visitors can drop in for an evening of music and craft making.

Patrons can make lanterns, go on carolling walks through the scenic farm grounds, and visit with Father Christmas for a photo.

—

EVENING CAROL SING

Historic Stewart Farm is also holding a Christmas carol sing-along event for ages 5+ on Dec. 14.

The farm will host two sessions, the first will run from 6 to 7 p.m., and the second will run from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The after-hours event will utilize Stewart Hall for the Evening Carol Sing.

Potential carollers must register in advance by visiting surrey.ca or by calling 604-501-5100 and using the codes: 4674290 (6-7 p.m. session) or 4674291 (7:30-8:30 p.m. session).

Historic Stewart Farm is located at 13723 Crescent Road. Call 604-592-6956 for more info.



