Discover Wilden in Kelowna

Hot new interview with Wilden development in Kelowna.
Mario Gedicke sits down with Karin Eger-Blenk who shared her vision and the future of this beautiful development.
Hot new interview with Wilden development in Kelowna.
Mario Gedicke sits down with Karin Eger-Blenk who shared her vision and the future of this beautiful development.
Compared with city’s 2019 weekly average, deepest volume reduction was in late March with up to 46 per cent less vehicles
Sixth annual event will be different than previous events because of the pandemic
Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 5; enter to win $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods
Asssistant Commissioner Brian Edwards will be on deck at Tuesday’s ‘virtual’ meeting
This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province
The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Aug. 14
Latest criminal activity at the Meadows leaves locals frustrated
The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis
The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons
Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19
Game 2 in best-of-seven series goes Friday night
Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies
Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows
Police were on the scene at Michaud Crescent Wednesday morning
Affected staffer last worked on Aug. 1
Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies
This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province
Surrey Police Board executive director says inaugural meeting showcased passion, focus
Compared with city’s 2019 weekly average, deepest volume reduction was in late March with up to 46 per cent less vehicles
Many call in to the SPCA, but want to remain anonymous: Eccles