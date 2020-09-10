All Elements – Design.Manage.Build

Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Kim Larson of All Elements invited us on her boat in Penticton, B.C.
Local advocate Roger Bose wants plaque replaced
Surrey RCMP say 28-year-old Jaal Kueth remains in custody after violent assault Wednesday
Here’s a look at what some schools, teachers are doing on the first day back
Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400
The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby
Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve
Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort
Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13
Cost of fishing for salmon/trout during a closed time comes with a fine of $250, say DFO officials
Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province
The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates
Teacher Regulation Branch finds Jason Alan Obert’s explanation ‘not plausible’
Pandemic gives unexpected boost to annual event
Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching
Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122
Leon Stevens, 25, was arrested and charged with an indecent act and exposing genitals
Experts agree fires are more extreme due to drought, warming temperatures they attribute to climate change
“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted
40-year-old arrested Monday night