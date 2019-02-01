5 to start your day

Bertie the wonder dog (Abbotsford News files)

A small Abbotsford dog survives 11 days in the wild, Coquitlam hospital hit with six-figure fine and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Feb. 1.

1. Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing a man

We are learning more about 35-year-old Daon Gordon Glasgow, the key suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at a Surrey SkyTrain station. See more >

2. Colony Farms hospital hit with largest WorkSafeBC penalty in history

The administrative penalty: $646,304.88. See more >

3. Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on Sumas Mountain

He’s fluffly, snugly and lovable, but this 10-month-old Coton De Tulear is also a wilderness warrior. See more >

4. WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

The wrestler-turned-actor is believed to be in the Lower Mainland to film a new comedy about wildfire firefighters. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

This Fashion Friday with Canadian stylist Kim XO, is all about getting out the door quick and looking great. See more >

Andrew Scheer heads to Cloverdale to talk veterans’ issues, small business

Cloverdale-Langley City MP candidate Tamara Jansen hosts Scheer in Cloverdale during Surrey visit

Another Surrey townhouse project referred back to staff over school crowding concerns

Last December, Surrey council sent back two major Clayton townhouse proposals for the same reason

UPDATE: Surrey council shuffles committees, combines three into one

Council also decides to deal with creation of ‘independent ethics commissioner’ at its next meeting

Surrey Board of Trade receives $198K for labour market study

It’s hoped the study will help increase employment opportunities, identify skills shortages

Several Surrey players on Softball Canada’s junior women’s national team

Squad announced following selection camp in Florida earlier this month

Gas prices rise 3 cents a litre in Lower Mainland

Analyst Dan McTeague says prices will get much higher come April

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Whitecaps sign Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri

The 21-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer squad

Seven Vancouver cops cleared in 2016 fatal shooting of robbery suspect

Officers shot a man nine times after he stole a rifle from a Canadian Tire

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

