5 to start your day

TransLink CEO says SkyTrain possible but questions budget, convicted child abductor moves to Vancouver and more

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. TransLink CEO weighs in on Surrey’s move from LRT to SkyTrain

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond says it could be possible to build SkyTrain to Langley for a lower cost than initially thought, but not $1.9 billion as Surrey’s new mayor has promised. See more >

2. Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in B.C.

After 13 challenging years in Chilliwack battling to stay in Canada, Nick Cooper may have finally lost the fight to prove to the government he is a changed man. See more >

3. Abbotsford maternity nurse identified as victim of fatal crash in Surrey

Sarah Dhillon, 50, identified in an online obituary, died on the scene of the crash just after midnight on Sunday. See more >

4. Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

The man who abducted a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood, B.C, home in 2011 is now living in Vancouver, police said in a public warning Thursday. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

During this Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, she introduces us to a socially conscious brand, which means the company is doing something to help others. See more >

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses to assault in Guildford area

Police say a man was assaulted in a parking lot in the 14500-block of 144A Ave.

Bell-ringing, poppy-making planned for Peace Arch Park

International event Sunday in Surrey marks 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War

Langley, Surrey without Operation Red Nose for second year

You can still get a ride home from other communities, the national organization said

McCallum says shooting emphasizes need for Surrey to have own police force

Man, 22, shot and killed in Newton early Friday morning

TransLink CEO weighs in on Surrey’s move from LRT to SkyTrain

Kevin Desmond says he’ll work with Surrey, and the region’s 22 other mayors

VIDEO: Tom Fletcher recaps debate on proportional representation

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results will end of 2019

53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

Historic B.C. building gets facelift with help from Sabrina series

Langley’s 108-year-old Coghlan Substation is seeing use in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen on Vancouver Island

Theft a bitter reminder of unsolved murder case, says Cassie Britnell

Father of abducted boy says family wasn’t told offender had been released

Randall Hopley, who is 53, has served his six-year sentence for breaking into a home in Sparwood and abducting the sleeping three-year-old in 2011

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

B.C. looks for public’s suggestions to curb money laundering

British Columbians can have their say through an online consultation until Dec. 14

