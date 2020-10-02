LETTER: Legionnaire volunteers will be selling poppies in front of London Drugs stores

London Drugs. (Black Press photo)

Dear Editor,

As president of London Drugs, I would like to take this moment to address a recent erroneous point made in a Cloverdale Reporter story that also ran in the North Delta Reporter, Peace Arch News and Surrey Now-Leader dated September 24, 2020. In the story titled “Legion to hold private Remembrance Day ceremony at Cloverdale Cenotaph”, it was incorrectly reported that London Drugs would not permit Legionnaires to sell poppies in front of our stores this year.

The London Drugs family have been long-time supporters of Veterans and Remembrance Day observance, selling poppies at all our stores as well as conducting additional fundraising initiatives. This year, like every year, we will most definitely support poppy sales in front of all of our Western Canadian stores using safe, socially distanced practices. The Legions have a plan in place that has been circulated to its members outlining new safety protocols. We encourage our fellow Canadians to support the Legions and the poppy fundraising initiative in 2020 as it provides ongoing resources and programs for our valued Veterans. Veterans are a significant part of the London Drugs family ancestry and as a father of a current member of the Canadian Armed Forces, I encourage everyone in our communities to support the poppy drive wherever possible.

Legionnaire volunteers will be selling poppies in front of our London Drugs stores and when someone is unable to volunteer their time outside, you can find poppies at our tills. Please join us in proudly supporting and celebrating our Veterans in all our communities – the poppy drive goes from October 30 to November 11.

Regards,

Clint Mahlman

President and Chief Operating Officer at London Drugs

Editor’s Note: The Cloverdale Reporter apologizes to London Drugs for the error.


