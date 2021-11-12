Double Your Impact: Supporting Surrey’s New Canadians

Canadian business icon Jim Pattison is making a $4-million matching donation to support Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s fundraising campaign to upgrade equipment inside the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre. In this video series, join us in exploring some of the 56 clinics providing vital health care for the community.

Leading-edge treatment requires leading-edge tools. The current Surrey Hospitals Foundation campaign aims to continue that legacy in support of the care provided at the 56 clinics at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre, including the New Canadian Clinic.

The New Canadian Clinic at Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre is one of two such clinics in Fraser Health. Families and individuals who receive care in this clinic are refugees or asylum seekers, often with complex medical care needs, who typically have arrived in Canada within the last few years.

The clinical team, which includes Nurse Practitioners, Social Workers and Physicians, provides access to services such as dental care, eye care and various specialist appointments.

Up to 950 clients are under care at any given time, and 97 per cent include families with multiple children. In fact, 55 per cent of those in care at the clinic are paediatric, so younger than 18 years old, explains Family Nurse Practitioner Sara Hosseina.

Regardless of patient age, their care needs are often complex – many are underweight, experience mental health challenges, have infectious or chronic diseases, and struggle with ongoing medical and psychological impacts due to the extreme trauma they’ve experienced in their home countries.

“We like to transition patients out when they are ready, assessed by whether they can navigate the system, what their language capacity is like, if they have chronic conditions that are being managed, and how many specialists are following up,” Hosseina says. “Sometimes we transition them to a family GP or sometimes our patients find their own practitioner, so we always have a flow so we can take new referrals all the time.”

