Double Your Impact: Supporting neurological care in Surrey

Canadian business icon Jim Pattison is making a $4-million matching donation to support Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s fundraising campaign to upgrade equipment inside the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre. In this video series, join us in exploring some of the 56 clinics providing vital health care for the community.

Leading-edge treatment requires leading-edge tools. The current Surrey Hospitals Foundation campaign aims to continue that legacy in support of the care provided at the 56 clinics at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre, including the Neurology Clinic.

Here at the only multi-disciplinary Neurology Clinic in Fraser Health, 11 Neurologists practice subspecialties including movement disorders, neuro-muscular disorders, neuro-ophthalmology and stroke neurology.

The multi-disciplinary clinical team includes Neurologist Specialists, Nurses, Occupational Therapists, Physiotherapists, Speech Language Pathologists, Social Workers, Dieticians and clerical support, whose work helps patients with specific difficulties related to activities of daily living.

As the need has grown with the population in the Lower Mainland, the team has also expanded, working to reduce the waitlist for the specialized care they provide, explains Dr. Anish Kanungo, who leads the Movement Disorders Clinic team with Dr. Claire Hinnel and Dr. David Rydz.

Today, 40 per cent of BC’s patients with Parkinsons’ Disease, for example, receive ongoing care from these specialists and their clinical colleagues. Other diagnoses the team will see include Ataxia, Lewy Body Dementia, Dystonia, Huntington’s Disease and people diagnosed with Essential Tremor.

“Historically, the goal of a Neurologist has been to diagnose the problem,” Dr. Kanungo notes. “Nowadays, we can actually treat a number of things.”

From treating blood clots in a patient experiencing a stroke, to treatment for headaches to implanting a deep brain stimulator for someone with advanced Parkinson’s to reduce the need for medications, “more and more we’re moving to these kinds of advanced therapies using technological devices.”

